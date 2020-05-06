You can now create Messenger Rooms through Instagram and WhatsApp

In April, Facebook introduced a new Messenger Rooms feature for its Facebook and Messenger apps, allowing their users to start and share 'rooms' for videos calls with up to 50 people.

Now, the integration is being rolled out to more Facebook properties, including Instagram and WhatsApp.

To create a Messenger Room in Instagram, simply start a video chat in Instagram Direct like you normal would but tap 'Create a Room' before you select the participants.

For WhatsApp, you either create a new group chat or use an existing group. Once in the group, tap the '+' button at the bottom, followed by the 'Room' option.

To be clear, rooms that you create in Instagram and WhatsApp don't reside in these apps. After creating a room, there will always be an option for you to continue the chat in the Messenger app.

The people you invite don't necessarily need to have a Facebook account to join the video call, but you being the room creator certainly need to sign in to Facebook.

Also, be aware that Messenger Rooms' video chats aren't end-to-end encrypted. To add to the confusion, WhatsApp itself supports end-to-end encrypted calls, but are limited to eight people. You can read more about Messenger Rooms' features and controls here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.