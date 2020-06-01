You can now engrave an emoji on your AirPods case

Apple has always offered an option to engrave text on the AirPods case. Now, it allows you to engrave emoji on the case as well!

At the moment, you only can select from a limited list of 31 emojis. However, there are some popular options such as the poop emoji, the fist bump and the Zodiac animals.

Another drawback is that you are only allowed to engrave text or emoji on the case.

If you decide to engrave the AirPods case, do note that engraving may extend the delivery date.

You also have to make sure everything is spelled correctly as laser engraving is permanent.

