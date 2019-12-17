You can now get Baby Yoda in Sims 4

PHOTO: Screengrab from Youtube/Dazed Blue
Tim Augustin
Hardware Zone

Baby Yoda - the cute little munchkin that the internet has lost their mind over since his introduction in The Mandalorian - is now in The Sims 4!

An update for PC and Mac platforms on December 12 added a statue of Baby Yoda in all his adorable glory, named 'The Child Statue'. It costs 504 Simoleons in-game.

Of course, this little crossover was made possible because of Electronic Arts' Star Wars deal with Disney - the publisher recently released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Players have already gone nuts over the update, building a shrine to Baby Yoda and even creating an entire army of smaller Baby Yodas.

It's safe to say that this isn't the last time we'll see the cute little critter pop up in an EA game.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

