You can now play the classic Counter-Strike 1.6 on your web browser

Ready for some free nostalgic fun right from your web browser?

Apparently, you can now play the classic Counter-Strike 1.6 for free, right on your browser. Thanks to the good folks at CS-ONLINE.CLUB.

There is no registration required. Simply load the game up (it might take a while), then jump right in for some classic terrorist vs counter-terrorist FPS fun.

There are servers across Europe, Canada, Asia, India, USA and Brasil to choose from, as well as the ever-popular and favourite classic maps, de_dust, de_dust2, cs_assault, and cs_italy.

For gamers in Singapore, remember the good old days 20 years ago when LAN shops everywhere only ran CS 1.6? And who remembers the cs_hdb map?

20 years ago, were you one of the kids who frequented the LAN shops in Singapore to play Counter-Strike 1.6? This should bring back some good memories of the custom map cs_hdb (by Yonk!). Posted by Geek Culture on Wednesday, January 15, 2020

This article was first published in Geek Culture.