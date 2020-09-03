You can now register your interest in pre-ordering the PlayStation 5

It’s Sept and we still don’t have a price for Sony and Microsoft’s next-gen consoles.

Sony however, is already letting customers pre-order a ‘limited quantity’ of PlayStation 5 consoles directly from their website. You can register your interest on PlayStation.com to be one of the first to pre-order the console.

You’ll have to share your PlayStation ID to register, so make sure it’s linked to an email account you still use.

If you happen to be selected, Sony will email you instructions to pre-order the console, with reservations given on a first-come, first-served basis. Thus, the company encourages you to, “follow instructions and act fast.”

Signing up does not guarantee you a console - merely the chance to get in on the first wave of pre-orders. You will be limited to ordering the following:

1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers

2 DualSense charging stations

2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets

2 Media remotes

2 HD Cameras

Unfortunately, there is a catch: This offer seems to only be limited to those staying in the US for now. However, you can register outside of the US and have it shipped to a, “US-based address.”

The official Sony Singapore Facebook page allows Singaporeans to register their interest in the PlayStation 5, but it does not guarantee them an option to pre-order the console.

We still don’t have details on the PlayStation 5’s release date or price, which is strange considering how close we are to its launch. Sony had previously ‘tentatively scheduled’ a PlayStation 5 event for Aug - but it never happened. Perhaps we’ll get more news later this month?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.