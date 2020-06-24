You can soon listen to Apple TV through Airpods

While tvOS didn’t get as much screen time as the other operating systems during this morning’s WWDC keynote, Apple TV 4K owners still have enough features to look forward to later this year when tvOS 14 drops.

In addition to 4K YouTube video support and a picture-in-picture mode, the set-top box will also support sending two streams of audio when you connect two sets of AirPods to it.

It’s unclear if this Audio Sharing feature works with all AirPods or if the 1st gen AirPods are excluded like the automatic device switching feature on iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS. Also, it's unknown if you can use Beats headphones for this.

Other features coming to tvOS 14 include camera feeds on TV (for compatible HomeKit security cameras), 4K AirPlay via the Photos app on iPhone or iPad, Control Centre enhancements for more direct control of HomeKit devices, better multi-user support and support for Microsoft’s Xbox Elite 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers.