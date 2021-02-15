You can soon secure incognito tabs with Touch ID/Face ID on Chrome for iOS

A new privacy feature is coming to Chrome on iOS.

Spotted by The Verge, update notes for Chrome 89 beta on iOS indicate that incognito tabs can be secured with Touch ID or Face ID. The Incognitio tabs will remain blurred until the app is able to confirm the identity of the user.

A similar feature is already implemented for Samsung's mobile browser where users can secure tabs with facial recognition or fingerprints.

Chrome 89 is slated for launch in early March, but it is unclear whether the Touch ID or Face ID feature will be ready.