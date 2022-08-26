You may soon be able to back up Wear OS data to Google One

Wear OS users may soon be able to backup their data to Google One.

According to XDA Developers, new strings in Google Play Services v22.32.12 beta suggest an option is coming soon for users to backup their Wear OS data before switching to a new phone.

Some of the codes include mentions of a prompt to backup the device with Google One and choose backup account.

Wear OS users currently have to reset their smartwatches when pairing with a new phone.

When Google officially rolls out this feature, it will be a more seamless process for Wear OS users when switching to a new phone.