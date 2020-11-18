You shall not pee: Netizens tickled by elaborate blockage to public restroom at Plaza Singapura

Ever saw a “No Entry” sign at the entrance of a public restroom but went in anyway because the need to relieve yourself is just too great?

Yeah, the cleaners are usually not too chuffed when that happens.

One janitor working at Plaza Singapura has made absolutely, utterly clear that a toilet in the process of being cleaned is off-limits. How? An elaborate and improvised barrier made of mops, brooms, brushes and yellow caution signs.

In a picture posted by u/allseeinghelga on Reddit on Monday (Nov 16), the multi-layered barrier — akin to an avant-garde art installation — has left netizens amused and impressed by how much this cleaner meant business. There's certainly no chance of sneaking into this loo, but it does beg the question of how one would go about cleaning when all the tools are being used as a makeshift obstacle.

The photo has since made its way onto Facebook, where commenters lauded the creativity and extra-ness of the blockade. Of course, some memes popped up too.

PHOTO: Screengrab / Facebook

