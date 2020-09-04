You'll need a bigger home to play Nintendo's Mario Kart Live: Home circuit

In an unexpected and surprising reveal at Nintendo’s Super Mario Bros 35th Anniversary Direct presentation, the latest Mario Kart for the Nintendo Switch is Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit.

It’s essentially a racing game where players drive actual physical remote-controlled karts of either Mario or Luigi, around their home, via an augmented reality implementation viewed through the Switch’s screen.

It looks crazy fun and all, but makes you wish you had a nice big home like the one featured in the trailer above. Good luck playing this one in a small apartment.

PHOTO: Nintendo

Here’s the full description of the game via Nintendo:

Created in partnership with Velan Studios, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit brings the fun of the Mario Kart series into the real world by using a Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch Lite system to race against opponents using a physical Kart.

The physical Kart responds to boosts in-game and in the real world, stops when hit with an item and can be affected in different ways depending on the race.

Players place gates to create a custom course layout in their home, where the only limit is their imagination. Race against Koopalings in Grand Prix, unlock a variety of course customisations and costumes for Mario or Luigi, and play with up to four players in local multiplayer mode.

Wondering what’s in the box? Each box set will include either a Mario or Luigi RC Kart (with cameras mounted at the top), 4 Gates, 2 Arrow Signboards and a USB charging cable.

PHOTO: Amazon

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit will launch on Oct 16, 2020. Choose from either a Mario or Luigi set, which retail for US$99.99 (S$136) each.

Don’t forget to also check out the Game & Watch Super Mario Bros. handheld launching this Nov.

Watch Nintendo’s full 35th anniversary presentation here:

This article was first published in Geek Culture.