Young TikToker giving away cold hard cash through treasure hunts around Singapore

In unstable times such as the one we’re living in now (or otherwise), free money is always welcome.

Out of the kindness of his heart and for the pure content, one local TikTok user is creating his own series of treasure hunts where viewers can score themselves the cold hard cash he hides in various spots across the country.

There are no strings attached to these giveaways too. Ko Homma (@treatyourself_smt on TikTok) drops a couple of clues in his videos for people to study and hunt down. Reminiscent of Sqkii treasure hunts, but probably a lot easier.

The first one the TikToker did back in August was a $10 cash drop somewhere along Holland Road, hidden in a makeshift envelope attached to a railing underneath a flyover.

Subsequent cash drops involved bigger amounts of money — up to $85 — hidden in places such as Dhoby Ghaut, Jurong, and Clarke Quay.

The latest one he did wasn’t even a treasure hunt. On Sept 15, he randomly picked out followers to give away $100 in cash, delivered right into their hands.

As to his motivations behind giving money away, he stated how he wants to be like MrBeast, the 22-year-old YouTuber megastar whose viral stunts involve giving away large sums of money to random strangers, subscribers and various charities.

When questioned why he doesn’t just donate the money to the needy, Ko said that people who find his cash drops are free to do so should they please.

PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

