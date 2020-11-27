Your boss can now track your meeting attendance on Google Meet

More Google Workspace tiers (formerly known as G Suite) will begin receiving attendance tracking features that were available to the Education tier in September.

This means that a company using Google Workspace Essentials, Business Plus, Enterprise Essentials, Enterprise Standard, and Enterprise Plus can track meeting attendance using the built-in feature, instead of relying on third-party attendance tracking tools.

Attendance reports are generated with at least five participants (up to 250 attendees). The reports will state details like the attendee's name, email, and length of time they've stayed on the Meet session. The feature is available by default, but admin controllers can disable the tool.

Example of an attendance report from a Google Meet live stream.

PHOTO: Google

The attendance feature is also available to live streams conducted via Google Meet.

The feature began rolling out on Nov 24, 2020 with up to three days for full visibility across other Google Workspace tiers.

If you're looking for an alternative to Zoom, Google Meet is now free and available to all, with unlimited session durations free-of-charge until March 2021.

Originally, free users can hold meetings of up to 60 minutes.