YouTube back after service disruption affects hundreds of thousands worldwide

Video giant YouTube has resumed operations after a brief service disruption on Wednesday (Feb 18).

According to outage-tracker DownDetector, user reports of disruption started coming in at about 8.50am (Singapore time) before peaking at 9.15am.

Around 350,000 user reports of issues with the platform were reported to Downdetector, reported Bloomberg.

Reuters reported that 320,000 users were in the US, with users in countries including India, the UK, Australia, and Mexico also affected.

YouTube said that an issue with its recommendation system prevented videos from appearing to users.

Separately, some users reported being unable to log in, which YouTube said was a "broader issue" they were trying to fix.

At 11.04am, they updated: "The issue with our recommendations system has been resolved, and all of our platforms (YouTube.com, the YouTube app, YouTube Music, Kids, and TV) are back to normal."

