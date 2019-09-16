YouTube 'creators' fret over impact of new child protection rules

Samuel Rader quit his job three years ago to work full time on his YouTube channel, "Sam and Nia," featuring videos of his family life.

The channel created by the Texas-based couple - with videos of their Hawaii vacation, setting up their backyard pool and other content about "Christian family life" - has become one of the stars of the Google-owned video service with some 2.5 million subscribers.

But the future is now uncertain for "Sam and Nia" and other YouTube "creators" as a result of a settlement with US regulators that will make it harder to get ad revenues from videos and channels directed at children.

"I went into a minor panic attack when I heard," said Rader, whose channel has taken in a reported $2 million from ads placed along with the videos.