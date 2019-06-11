YouTube Music arrives in Singapore; here's what you should know

It's out with the old and in with the new when it comes to music streaming services.

YouTube has officially released YouTube Music and YouTube Premium on Wednesday (Nov 6) offering yet another subscription-based option for music lovers in the Lion City.

To be exact, the masses can access the music streaming mobile app without subscribing, but like Spotify Free, you'll be hearing ads. Alternatively, pay for an ad-free experience — $9.98 monthly for YouTube Music Premium and $11.98 monthly for YouTube Premium.

YouTube Premium subscribers will enjoy benefits such as being able to play songs in the background (it'll continue playing while you're doing something else on your phone), on top of download songs and music videos for offline listening. Most importantly, none of those annoying ads you're forced to watch before the actual content.

YouTube Premium subscribers would be able to tap into the YouTube Music Premium, which has its own separate music content app.

To help you get the most out of the YouTube Music, here's what you should know before hitting the install button.

It's all in here

There would not just be music videos, but this mobile app has been designed in such a way that it will be the one-stop destination for all things music, ranging from hard-to-find songs to live performances.

Recommendations built for you

PHOTO: Youtube

The mobile app includes a home screen which is programmed to be dynamically adaptive to provide users recommendations based on the music that has been played previously and whatever the user is doing — be it exercising in the great outdoors or relaxing during your commute.

Thousands of playlists

Similar to the web player, YouTube Music offers users preset playlists that span across music genres, languages and moods. This, in turn, allows users to discover new music.

Smart search

Within the mobile app, it also features a smart search function which assists users in searching for songs by using general search terms (like "rap song with flute") or even lyrics (even if they have been misspelt).

The hottest videos

Video Hotlist screen on YouTube Music (web). PHOTO: Youtube

YouTube Music ensures that users are kept up to date with music videos, which are trending across the world, right on the Hotlist screen. This is something that other music subscription services like Spotify or Apple Music don't really have.

As of right now, music videos such as Memories by Maroon 5, Make it Right by BTS are trending in Singapore.

Top Tracks in Singapore PHOTO: Youtube

Audio/Video switching

Seamless switching between a song and its video. GIF: Youtube

As part of the Premium package, both YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium subscribers can enjoy "uninterrupted listening and watching" while transiting between a song and its music video seamlessly with just a tap of a finger.

YouTube Music mobile app is available for download on both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Right now, users in Singapore can enjoy a special introductory offer for one-month when they apply for YouTube Music Premium.

Product / Platform Google Play Store iOS App Store YouTube Music Premium $9.98 $12.98 YouTube Music Premium Family Plan* $14.98 $19.98 YouTube Premium $11.98 $15.98 YouTube Premium Family Plan* $17.98 $22.98

mabelkhoo@asiaone.com