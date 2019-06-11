YouTube Music arrives in Singapore; here's what you should know

PHOTO: Youtube
Mabel Khoo
AsiaOne

It's out with the old and in with the new when it comes to music streaming services.

YouTube has officially released YouTube Music and YouTube Premium on Wednesday (Nov 6) offering yet another subscription-based option for music lovers in the Lion City.

To be exact, the masses can access the music streaming mobile app without subscribing, but like Spotify Free, you'll be hearing ads. Alternatively, pay for an ad-free experience — $9.98 monthly for YouTube Music Premium and $11.98 monthly for YouTube Premium.

YouTube Premium subscribers will enjoy benefits such as being able to play songs in the background (it'll continue playing while you're doing something else on your phone), on top of download songs and music videos for offline listening. Most importantly, none of those annoying ads you're forced to watch before the actual content. 

YouTube Premium subscribers would be able to tap into the YouTube Music Premium, which has its own separate music content app. 

To help you get the most out of the YouTube Music, here's what you should know before hitting the install button.

It's all in here

There would not just be music videos, but this mobile app has been designed in such a way that it will be the one-stop destination for all things music, ranging from hard-to-find songs to live performances.

Recommendations built for you

PHOTO: Youtube

The mobile app includes a home screen which is programmed to be dynamically adaptive to provide users recommendations based on the music that has been played previously and whatever the user is doing — be it exercising in the great outdoors or relaxing during your commute.

Thousands of playlists

Similar to the web player, YouTube Music offers users preset playlists that span across music genres, languages and moods. This, in turn, allows users to discover new music.

Smart search

Within the mobile app, it also features a smart search function which assists users in searching for songs by using general search terms (like "rap song with flute") or even lyrics (even if they have been misspelt).

The hottest videos

Video Hotlist screen on YouTube Music (web). PHOTO: Youtube

YouTube Music ensures that users are kept up to date with music videos, which are trending across the world, right on the Hotlist screen. This is something that other music subscription services like Spotify or Apple Music don't really have. 

As of right now, music videos such as Memories by Maroon 5, Make it Right by BTS are trending in Singapore.

Top Tracks in Singapore PHOTO: Youtube

Audio/Video switching

Seamless switching between a song and its video. GIF: Youtube

As part of the Premium package, both YouTube Music Premium and YouTube Premium subscribers can enjoy "uninterrupted listening and watching" while transiting between a song and its music video seamlessly with just a tap of a finger.

YouTube Music mobile app is available for download on both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. Right now, users in Singapore can enjoy a special introductory offer for one-month when they apply for YouTube Music Premium.

Product / Platform

Google Play Store

iOS App Store

YouTube Music Premium

$9.98

$12.98

YouTube Music Premium Family Plan*

$14.98

$19.98

YouTube Premium

$11.98

$15.98

YouTube Premium Family Plan*

$17.98

$22.98

mabelkhoo@asiaone.com

More about
Digital Youtube Streaming - Music/Video/Content Mobile apps

TRENDING

Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm&#039;s way before being hit by car
Woman dies in accident in Lentor Avenue; she pushes child out of harm's way before being hit by car
&#039;How can you ride here?&#039;: Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
'How can you ride here?': Pedestrians shove GrabFood cyclist off bicycle path in Yishun
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn&#039;t do a math problem
China woman almost dies from heart attack after son couldn't do a math problem
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
More heads roll at Chinese airline over cockpit visitor
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Pros and cons of keeping your savings in your CPF special account
Joey Yung apologises for &#039;supporting&#039; Hong Kong protests
Joey Yung apologises for 'supporting' Hong Kong protests
Chingmy Yau&#039;s daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Chingmy Yau's daughter is the spitting image of her mum - and other gorgeous children of Asian stars
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Did Zoe Tay mistake Edwin Goh for the new Star Search 2019 winner?
Umno: &#039;Snap election&#039; next year if power transition fails
Umno: 'Snap election' next year if power transition fails
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
Malaysian models flamed for posing on graves in Christian cemetery for bridal photoshoot
12 years later, Andy Lau&#039;s crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father&#039;s forgiveness
12 years later, Andy Lau's crazy fan admits she was wrong, seeks dead father's forgiveness
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs
Disaster averted: Cat prevents baby from tumbling down stairs

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places to visit near Singapore that will make you believe you're in Europe
Your contractor damaged your neighbour&#039;s property. Can you be made liable?
Your contractor damaged your neighbour's property. Can you be made liable?
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
Why Singapore model-actress Ase Wong chose to freeze her eggs in Bangkok
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt

Home Works

8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
8 creative ways to get the most out of your condo layout
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
7 luxe minimalist homes in Singapore that we wish were ours
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
House tour: Carefully restored Onan Road shophouse hailed for heritage contribution
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Too sexy for Everest? Taiwanese woman's bikini shot sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam reveals biggest regret
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police

SERVICES