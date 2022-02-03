YouTube Shorts emulates TikTok with upcoming custom voiceover feature

Welcome to YouTube Shorts, where TikToks get a second lease of life.

In 2020, YouTube introduced the Shorts format, which supports vertical videos that are 60 seconds or less in length. Those videos can then be edited within the app with filters, captions, and colour correction.

The Shorts format is a direct rival of TikTok, which also supports a similar type of short-form videos. There is a chance that soon, there will be a dedicated voiceover feature added to the YouTube app, so users can record a voiceover without using a third-party video editor for their Shorts, a feature that TikTok already has.

YouTube Shorts. PHOTO: YouTube

There haven't been any official announcements about this feature, but XDA Developers have found bits of code that suggest the feature is being developed in a beta version of the YouTube app.

Should the ability to add custom voiceovers be implemented, this will make YouTube Shorts even more similar to TikTok, since it is a heavily-used feature on the ByteDance-owned platform.

However, it remains to be seen if the voiceover feature, should it be added, would make a significant splash in terms of content creation for YouTube Shorts.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.