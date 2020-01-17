YouTube steers viewers to climate denial videos: Non-profit

SAN FRANCISCO - YouTube has driven millions of viewers to climate denial videos, a US activist group said Thursday as it called for stopping "free promotion of misinformation" at the platform.

New York-based Avaaz said it scrutinized results of Google-owned YouTube searches using the terms "global warming," "climate change," and "climate manipulation" to see what was offered by an "up next" feature and as suggestions.

In response to the report, YouTube said it downplays "borderline" video content while spotlighting authoritative sources and displaying information boxes on searches related to climate change and other topics.

The video sharing platform has remained firm that while it removes content violating its policies against hate, violence and scams, it does not censor ideas expressed in accordance with its rules.

"Our recommendations systems are not designed to filter or demote videos or channels based on specific perspectives," YouTube said in response to an AFP inquiry.

The company added that it has "significantly invested in reducing recommendations of borderline content and harmful misinformation, and raising up authoritative voices."

According to Avaaz, 16 per cent of the top 100 videos served up in relation to the term "global warming" contained misinformation, with the top 10 of those averaging more than a million views each.

The portion of potentially misleading videos climbed to 21 per cent for YouTube searches on the term "climate manipulation" but fell to eight per cent for searches using the term "climate change," according to Avaaz.

"This is not about free speech, this is about the free advertising," Avaaz senior campaigner Julie Deruy said in a release.