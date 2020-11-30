This YouTuber is livestreaming his entire 14-day quarantine in Carlton Hotel Singapore

A travel YouTuber turned his predicament of mandated quarantine upon arriving back in Singapore into content: a continuous live stream of his time serving his Stay-Home Notice (SHN) at Carlton Hotel.

The 44-year-old Singaporean — who has been living overseas in places like China, South Korea and the United States for years — recently returned home for his “longest stay in Singapore in 17 years”.

In his YouTube channel ‘Singaporean In Korea / America / Japan’, Jason Ng recounted the process of getting quarantined upon arriving in Singapore, including the need to submit an SG Arrival Card for the authorities to make arrangements to prevent the potential spread of Covid-19.

The vlogger also documented what would happen to travellers after touching down in Singapore, noting afterwards that the communication between the ushers and the newly arrived passengers like him could have been “a lot more pleasant”.

In any case, Ng is currently halfway through the 14-day SHN. The YouTuber has since started making the most of it by posting everything he’s doing in his room and sharing his daily routine. In fact, he has welcomed viewers to just watch him go about his activities, including (and not limited to) exercising, working, eating, and sleeping.

PHOTO: Screengrab / YouTube

“My live stream happens 24 hours a day for 14 days on my Youtube channel!” Ng updated in a Facebook post.

“I am also making a video on my fat loss progress [through] keto diet and exercise [through] these 14 days, so stay tuned for that too! No wasted day! Quarantine is no excuse to get fat and lazy!”

