YouTuber wowed by vending machines in Singapore that churn out nasi lemak, gold bars and cars

New York-based travel vlogger Bobby Briskey has been to a lot of places around the world. He shares his adventures on his YouTube channel and likes to do little “challenges” for his videos, like living on cheap street food in India for 24 hours and surviving on 7-Eleven meals in Japan for a day — things that aren’t that hard to pull off, really.

His latest challenge took him to Singapore, which, according to him, has the world’s best vending machines — a claim he truly believes despite spending a decent chunk of time in Tokyo, the undisputed capital of fascinating vending machines.

In a video posted last Friday (Feb 14), he shared his thoughts and genuine enthusiasm, spending 24 hours around Singapore checking out the plethora of vending machines across the island.

From the one at Tanjong Pagar MRT that churns out Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak platters to the one at Bukit Merah that rolls out luxury super cars, Bobby couldn’t stop raving about his discoveries all around the country.

He wasn’t too impressed with the corn on the cob from the Chef-in-Box Vendcafé and the pizza from SHIOK! Pizza’s vending machine though.

Too bad he didn’t get to check out House of Seafood’s chilli crab vending machine. Pretty sure it would've blown his mind.

Here’s a list of places that he visited in case you’d like to check the vending machines out.

Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak vending machine at International Plaza Singapore, 10 Anson Road.

Puregold.sg Gold ATM Machine at Porte Cochere, Resorts World Sentosa, 8 Sentosa Gateway.

Norwegian Salmon ATM, location unknown, but you can find one practically everywhere across the island.

Autobahn Motors “vending machine” showroom, 20 Jalan Kilang.

Chef-in-Box Vendcafé Anchorvale, 320C Anchorvale Drive

SHIOK! Pizza, Orchard Towers, 400 Orchard Road.

