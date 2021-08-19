YouTube's new Search features make it easier to find the right video for you

A big part of using YouTube is finding the relevant video for your needs. Hopefully, finding the right video will be easier with YouTube rolling out these new features for its Search function.

Video Chapters

With the addition of Video Chapters, searching for the right YouTube video is more visual now.

Previously, the video results offered a thumbnail. If you’re on desktop, you’d probably get a quick preview or snippet. Now, the search results will include time-stamped images with details, along with the ability to click these time-stamps to jump straight into the section of interest.

Mobile users will also get the snippet preview that was previously available for YouTube on desktop platforms.

Videos in other languages, with translated captions

Sometimes, the best video that covers your topic of interest happens to be in a language you don’t understand - cooking instructions for specific dishes, game guides by non-English speakers, your favourite idol’s interview in their mother tongue, and more.

YouTube will now surface relevant videos with automatically translated captions, titles, and descriptions in your search results - so you’re no longer confined to the languages you know.

For now, searches in English will be supplemented with relevant video results from other languages, and YouTube is planning to expand this feature to more languages in due time. Ultimately, YouTube aims to make its multilingual platform's content accessible to as many users as possible - which is great for audiences around the world and their content makers.

Experimental search results

To improve search quality, YouTube will also incorporate search from its parent company’s search engine, Google. Search results pack other website links and formats - but details are sparse since it’s still an experimental feature.

This is currently available to mobile users based in India and Indonesia, with YouTube looking at user feedback before expanding it to other territories.

More details can be found at YouTube’s latest blog post here.

