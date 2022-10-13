Yu-Gi-Oh! creator Kazuki Takahashi died trying to rescue people: Report

His famous work about a children's card game might have spawned jokes and memes about the "heart of the cards" or how money trumps all, but just like the protagonist in the original Yu-Gi-Oh!, Kazuki Takahashi's life ended valiantly.

In July, fans across the world were gripped in shock as news broke that the 60-year-old Japanese manga artist was found dead at sea. He was in snorkelling gear and was floating in the sea near Nago, a city located in the northern part of Okinawa Island.

However, no details about his death have emerged till now.

According to an article on Stars & Stripes (the news service of the US Department of Defence) that was published on Oct 11, Takahashi "attempted to aid" a US Army officer's rescue efforts and "drowned in the process".

The officer, Major Robert Bourgeau, 49, said that the incident unfolded at Mermaid's Grotto when he spotted a Japanese woman calling for help. The woman pointed to her daughter and a US soldier — both were trapped in a rip current about 92m from shore.

Bourgeau, who is also a scuba diving instructor, explained that the rip current was sucking the pair away from the shore while 1.8m tall waves were crashing on them. The combination created a whirlpool effect.

Along with one of his students, Bourgeau made his way towards the pair while his other student called emergency services.

He managed to save both daughter and mother and barely made it for the soldier whom he directed to shore.

ALSO READ: Japanese artist who created Yu-Gi-Oh! found dead in the sea: Media

Bourgeau said Takahashi entered the water "at some point during the rescue" but admitted that he didn't see him when everything was going down. His students recalled catching glimpses of him "until he disappeared beneath the waves".

A Japan Coast Guard spokesman that Stars & Stripes interviewed declined to confirm Takahashi's involvement in the rescue attempt but the publication said his actions were "detailed in several sworn witness statements provided by the Army".

"He's a hero. He died trying to save someone else," said Bourgeau.

bryanlim@asiaone.com

No part of this story or photos can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.