Zack Snyder's Justice League accidentally leaked early on HBO Max via Tom & Jerry

What would you do when you click play on Tom & Jerry and then the Zack Snyder’s Justice League plays instead?

HBO Max users got a huge surprise when their screens were plastered with the legendary DC heroes instead of the iconic cat and mouse characters when they tried to play Tom & Jerry.

The ‘Snyder Cut’ – as fans lovingly call it –isn’t meant to release until March 18, but the temporary glitch on HBO Max meant that viewers were able to watch as much as one hour of the four-hour epic superhero flick.

If you can’t wait to find out more about what’s in store for the movie, be sure to read everything we know about Zack Snyder’s Justice League and why it’s going to be incredible.

“Zack Snyder’s Justice League was temporarily available on HBO Max, and the error was addressed within minutes,” said representatives for HBO Max (via EW).

The mixup was first flagged by Twitter user Doug Bass who shared a screenshot of the issue before it was fixed. Bass also gave his own mini-review of the highly-anticipated comic book film.

“The CGI finally rivals that of Marvel and you’re gonna love it. That’s all im saying. No spoilers. Get excited,” tweeted Bass.

Unlike Bass, there are some viewers who took videos and leaked parts of the movie onto Twitter.

Do not scroll if you do not want to be spoiled

snyder cut leak leaked and it’s terrible #snydercut zack snyder pic.twitter.com/QXHuAFYaao — snyder cut leak leaked hbo max (@spillingthetrue) March 8, 2021

The first leak saw Batman, Cyborg, Joker, Mera and The Flash go up against each other following the return of Superman.

snyder cut leak/leaked martin manhunter #SnyderCut hbomax #zacksnydersjusticeleague pic.twitter.com/4kkavCK1yF — snyder cut leak leaked hbo max (@spillingthetrue) March 9, 2021

Another leak saw Martian Manhunter and the last leak showed the villain Steppenwolf.

Now that the issue is dealt with, Zack Snyder’s Justice League is still premiering on March 18, 2021 on HBO Max and HBO GO.