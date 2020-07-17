Zoom's first hardware device is a 27-inch tablet with 3 cameras and 8 mics

Zoom, which is popular for its video conferencing software, today announced a new category of software experiences and hardware devices to support remote work use cases.

Known as Zoom for Home, the company hopes it can meet the needs of employees who work from home and the new normal of hybrid workforces.

The first Zoom for Home device is DTEN me, an all-in-one communication device which is essentially a 27-inch tablet with three built-in wide-angle cameras, an 8-microphone array and a touchscreen for interactive screen sharing.

Designed to work out of the box, DTEN Me is preloaded with Zoom software and connects for users with a Zoom Meeting license. It syncs with the user's calendar, status, meeting settings and phone for an integrated video-first unified communications experience.

Other specs include integrated stereo speakers, LED panel, Ethernet (RJ-45) port, Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n, 802.11ac (2.4 and 5 GHz), HDMI port. It weighs 6.5kg. DTEN Me is available for pre-order in the U.S only for US$599 (S$833) and is expected to ship in August.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.