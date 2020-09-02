The ZTE Axon 20 5G is the first phone with an under-display camera

ZTE just unveiled the world's first smartphone with an under-display camera.

The Axon 20 5G does not have a notch, a pop-up camera or punch-hole cutout on its 6.92-inch Full HD+ display. The Chinese company has successfully created an under-display camera that blends in with the surrounding display area.

Aside from being the first to have an under-display camera, ZTE also claims the Axon 20 5G "supports 10-bit colour depth and 100 per cent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, reaching the colour standard of professional, digital cinema screens".

Other specs include Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 (the first SoC platform with integrated 5G), a 3D textured glass rear, and a quad-camera setup on the rear. It will be available in China for US$322 (S$440) (6GB + 128GB model), US$366 (8GB + 128GB model) and US$410 (8GB + 256GB model).

Other phone makers are racing to launch devices with under-display cameras.

Oppo showed off its under-display front camera in June while Xiaomi recently announced its 3rd-gen under-display camera technology.

Chinese company Visionox shared in June that it is mass producing the world's first under-display selfie camera. There are also rumours that Huawei's next flagship phones will come with an under-display camera.