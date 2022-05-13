ZTE Axon 40 Ultra combines flagship goodness with an under-display camera

ZTE is now out with its latest flagship phone model, and the brand didn’t give up on under-display cameras.

Over at its official website, ZTE unveiled the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, packing in a 2022 flagship processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset) and an even better under-display camera than its predecessor.

The UDC Pro chipset that helps to correct any display errors caused by under-display cameras.

PHOTO: ZTE

Under its 6.8-inch, FHD+ (2,480 x 1,116 pixels resolution) AMOLED display lies a brand-new UDC Pro chipset, along with better circuitry to reduce any jarring lines (where the under-display camera sits).

PHOTO: ZTE

Despite hiding the camera below, the display panel still offers 100per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut with its 10-bit colour support, has AI-corrective abilities for better selfies, and and blue-light protection for eyes.

On the rear comes two 64MP Sony IMX787 cameras (main and ultra-wide) along with a 64MP telephoto lens that has 5.7x optical zoom range. As a phone, it offers the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, has a 5,000mAh battery, and 80W fast-charging. Since it has a leading 2022 Android flagship processor within, it also comes with 5G network support.

ZTE Axon 40 Ultra's spec sheet on the official Chinese website.

PHOTO: ZTE

The official website doesn’t exactly say how much it would retail for, but GSMArena said that the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is accepting pre-orders at ZTEMall, at CNY4,998 (S$1,030). Perhaps it would be available globally later, like the Axon 30 5G before it?

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.