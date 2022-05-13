ZTE Axon 40 Ultra combines flagship goodness with an under-display camera

ZTE is now out with its latest flagship phone model, and the brand didn’t give up on under-display cameras.
Over at its official website, ZTE unveiled the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra, packing in a 2022 flagship processor (Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset) and an even better under-display camera than its predecessor.
Under its 6.8-inch, FHD+ (2,480 x 1,116 pixels resolution) AMOLED display lies a brand-new UDC Pro chipset, along with better circuitry to reduce any jarring lines (where the under-display camera sits).
Despite hiding the camera below, the display panel still offers 100per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut with its 10-bit colour support, has AI-corrective abilities for better selfies, and and blue-light protection for eyes.
On the rear comes two 64MP Sony IMX787 cameras (main and ultra-wide) along with a 64MP telephoto lens that has 5.7x optical zoom range. As a phone, it offers the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, has a 5,000mAh battery, and 80W fast-charging. Since it has a leading 2022 Android flagship processor within, it also comes with 5G network support.
The official website doesn’t exactly say how much it would retail for, but GSMArena said that the ZTE Axon 40 Ultra is accepting pre-orders at ZTEMall, at CNY4,998 (S$1,030). Perhaps it would be available globally later, like the Axon 30 5G before it?
This article was first published in Hardware Zone.