Zynga’s Star Wars: Hunter arena battler debuts first gameplay trailer

If you love all things Star Wars, then you have one more videogame addition to look forward to in the future.

Developer Zynga has now unleashed a new gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters, highlighting the 4v4 battles players can expect to enjoy in the full release.

Alongside the preview, the trailer also showcases each of the eight playable characters with a short introduction. Star Wars: Hunters is set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, so that places the game after Return of the Jedi.

Players will take on the roles of bounty hunters, including the droid J-3DI, which seems to believe that it is a Jedi, and fight against each other for control of arenas.

"Today's gameplay reveal gives players their first look at the Hunters in action, showcasing eight of the dynamic characters which will be available at launch," Bernard Kim, President of Publishing at Zynga, said via a statement.

"Our teams at Natural Motion and Boss Alien are excited for fans to enter the fray and compete for galaxy-wide glory in the Arena next year."

While we did get gameplay with the Star Wars: Hunters trailer, there is still no concrete release date for the game. It will be launching on both mobile and the Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022.

