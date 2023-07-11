On 1 condition: 2PM's Taecyeon reveals to Eric Nam his university professor let him pass despite missing many classes

Studying while working full-time can be difficult for the best of us, but imagine going to university when you're a K-pop idol.

2PM's Taecyeon didn't just get a bachelor's degree — studying business administration at Dankook University — but was also accepted into graduate school at the prestigious Korea University back in 2013.

On Dive Studios' Daebak Show today (July 11), host and singer Eric Nam brought up an undated photo of the 34-year-old standing in front of a blackboard with the caption: "Taecyeon came to school to take a test and the professor said, 'You don't even come to class, just stand up there and take some photos'."

When Eric, also 34, asked Taecyeon if it was true, the rapper admitted that it was, albeit on the last day of semester and not during a test.

"I was like, 'I have some time, I gotta go [to class].' I mean, I can't really not show up and pass the semester," he said. "[The professor] said, 'You know what? I'll let you pass if you take some photos up here."

And Taecyeon did just that, though he added that he also did extra work for the professor to make up for his absences.

"I was absent many, many times. In order for me not to fail, I had to talk to the professors," he explained. "I'd be like, 'I'm sorry that I didn't go, can I make it up by doing some other work?'

"The [professor] was like, 'Do this, read from here to here and summarise and send it back' and I would do all this work."

Taecyeon added that in the photo, he had his arm broken and had longer hair, so he "literally looked like a bum".

The photo showed Taecyeon with his left arm in a cast, leading to Eric asking how that happened.

Taecyeon talked about how 2PM was in Japan doing promotions for a song then, and the idols had a 10-minute break between scheduled activities.

They decided to arm-wrestle, and while band member Junho was left-handed, right-handed Taecyeon agreed to the match - and broke his arm as a result.

"Have you seen the movie Over The Top, you know how the guy breaks the other guy's arm off? It was kinda like that," he elaborated, to a shocked Eric.

Taecyeon added: "So I tell many young kids not to arm-wrestle. It's a dangerous sport."

Taecyeon's new drama HeartBeat is now showing on Prime Video. Watch our interview with him and the cast!

