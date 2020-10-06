1 man, 2 wives: Alan Tam says his polygamy made the women in his life suffer

Sometimes having more isn't necessarily a good thing. Take Hong Kong singer Alan Tam, for example. He found himself caught between two women and recently spoke up about his polygamy.

According to reports, Alan went on Hong Kong radio show Happy Daily recently and apologised to his wife Sally Yeung and mistress Wendy Chu. He said: "It's not good to have two wives. I've made them suffer. I hope you all don't learn from me."

The 70-year-old has been married to wife Sally since 1981 and the couple is still legally married. However, it's been reported that they're both leading separate lives with Sally devoting herself to her Buddhist studies while Alan pursues a relationship with Wendy.

Alan reportedly met Wendy, who is 20 years his junior, in 1991 and the pair have a 25-year-old son Howard. There were rumours that Sally's inability to conceive children was what prompted Alan to strike up a relationship with Wendy.

He only came clean to Sally about his long-term affair after his father's death in 2006.

bryanlim@asiaone.com