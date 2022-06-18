Despite leaving showbusiness for over a decade, former actress Jacelyn Tay still enjoys a well-liked persona and a healthy reputation. Perhaps, this stems from the lack of negative news she had during her acting tenure as well as her portrayal in many iconic roles such as He Xiangu in Legend of the Eight Immortals (1998). These days, Jacelyn Tay seems happier and more at ease despite juggling motherhood and her own health and wellness company.

Find out why and other facts you might not know about Jacelyn Tay below.

10 facts about Jacelyn Tay that you might not know

She got her start from Star Search

Like many popular local actors, Jacelyn Tay got her start through the talent search competition. She participated in 1995 when she was a university freshman and eventually took home the crown for the female category.

She suffers from an autoimmune disease

At the age of 24, Jacelyn Tay began having multiple fainting spells a day. She got it checked and was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome. While this threw a wrench into her acting career trajectory, Jacelyn Tay changed her life around by learning more about nutrition and various diets. Processed foods were completely cut out of her diet and she only ate whole foods. Her fainting spells eventually waned.

She overcame bankruptcy and divorce

In 2000, Jacelyn Tay had to declare bankruptcy after owing $300,000 to a stockbroking company. She was discharged from bankruptcy four years later.

Then in 2018, Jacelyn Tay announced her divorce from her husband, Brian Wong, of eight years. The couple has a child named Zavier, who often features on her social media.

Reflecting on both ordeals, Jacelyn Tay chooses to see them as blessings. "If I never dealt with a million dollars worth of shares at 24, I wouldn't have had the guts to start a business at 30.

If I didn't get married, I wouldn't have had a beautiful son. How can I say all these were bad decisions? Whether you call it a good or bad decision, there's always something good that comes out of it. Something beautiful, something to learn from. And that becomes a part of me, an experience I can share with people."

She's happily single