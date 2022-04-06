10 hot male celebs who celebrate their birthdays in April

Don’t be a fool this April and deprive yourself from beautiful things in life. We’ve rounded up a list of hot male celebs who are celebrating their birthdays, and we’re taking this opportunity to honour their presence in our lives as well.

From Hollywood figures such as Michael Fassbender and Paul Rudd, whom we will be ogling over shortly on the big screen when they reprise their roles as Magneto and Ant-Man respectively in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and Avengers: Endgame, to hot Asians such as EXO’s Sehun, Jay Park and Harry Shum Jr, enjoy April with these sexy men. You can take the long weekend of Good Friday to cool down.

1. Michael Fassbender (April 2, 1977)

We first really noticed these piercing grey eyes in Inglourious Basterds (2009), but it was in X-Men: First Class (2011), where we really fell in love with German-Irish actor Michael Fassbender, when he acted as a young Magneto. He went on to star in Shame (2011), 12 Years A Slave (2013) and as Steve Jobs in the namesake 2015 biographical drama film.

Soon he will reprise his role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix, that is set to drop in June, which also stars Sophie Turner, Jennifer Lawrence, James McAvoy and Nicholas Hoult. The hottie is sadly off the market — he married the equally gorgeous Swedish actress Alicia Vikander in 2017, after they fell in love in 2014 while filming The Light Between Oceans (2016).

2. Paul Rudd (April 6, 1969)

Since capturing our hearts with his role as Mike Hannigan, boyfriend-turned-husband to Phoebe Buffay in American sitcom Friends, Paul Rudd has seen continued success in shows such as The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005). But his latest, and possibly biggest coup to date, was scoring the role of Scott Lang/Ant-Man in the Marvel universe.

Despite hitting the big five-zero this year, the charming and boyish multi-hyphenate (with an impressive set of abdominals) isn’t afraid to show off his goofy, comedic side with silly posts and captions on his Instagram. You can catch him on the big screen with Avengers: Endgame that is slated to run in April. Paul has been happily married since 2003 and has two children.

3. EXO’s Oh Sehun (April 12, 1994)

Despite being the youngest in South Korean boyband EXO, Sehun is definitely one of the most fashionable, so much so that Vogue named him the best dressed male at Nicolas Ghesquière’s Louis Vuitton show in 2017.

Italian menswear label Ermenegildo Zegna also recognised his style and named him a brand ambassador alongside Hong Kong singer-actor William Chan. In addition, the 183cm singer-actor boasts a lean, modelesque physique that he has been building up as one of the main dancers of the boyband. Colour us impressed.

4. Luke Evans (April 15, 1979)

You might recognise him from his role as the charismatic villain Gaston in the 2017 Disney live action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, where he acted alongside Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Ewan McGregor and Emma Thompson. But Luke Evans’ career dates back much further, when he acted in West End theatre productions of Rent and Miss Saigon as well as Hollywood shows such as Clash of the Titans (2010), Fast & Furious 6 (2013) and as Bard the Bowman in The Hobbit.

Openly gay, Luke has been linked to Spanish model Jon Kortajarena. The stocky Welsh actor will be back on the silver screen soon as the three movies he worked on — Ma, Murder Mystery and Midway — have been slated for release this year.

5. Kaká (April 22, 1982)

Known off the football field by his real name Ricardo Izecson dos Santos Leite, Kaká is widely known to be one of the best footballers of our generation, alongside bigwigs such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, before his retirement in 2017.

Though we can’t watch the Brazilian playmaker show off his world class skills on the field anymore, we can still catch his toothy, boyish grin on Instagram. In fact, it is there where he recently announced his engagement to model Carolina Dias, a fellow Brazilian. Interestingly, Kaká had also recently endorsed right-wing Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro during the 2018 elections — a rather controversial choice.

6. Jay Park (April 25, 1987)

More than just a bad boy with tattoos, Jay Park is also a talented rapper, hip hop artist and an entrepreneur.

A former member of South Korean boyband 2pm, who made their name as being a group that featured muscled, hot men, Jay has since made his own name as a solo artist and has even collaborated with artists such as Charli XCX and hosted Saturday Night Live Korea for three seasons.

In 2013, Jay founded his own hip hop record label company AOMG that manages other artists such as Simon D and Gray. Fans can catch his boyish grin and swagger on Asia’s Got Talent, where he is currently serving as a judge.

7. Kim Jong-kook (April 25, 1976)

If you’re one of the many who were hooked onto popular South Korean variety show Running Man, then Kim Jong-kook would not be an unfamiliar face to you. Fondly nicknamed “Sparta Kook” to reflect his athletic prowess, the soon-to-be 43-year-old also boasts drool-worthy washboard abs and muscly strong arms.

Jong-kook used to be part of a ’90s hip hop duo Turbo and continues releasing new music from time to time (he even worked with JJ Lin on his 2016 debut Chinese album). Despite his herculean-like build, Kim has been praised by many for his hardworking attitude and kind-hearted nature. We love his cheeky smile too.

8. Channing Tatum (April 26, 1980)

Ovaries worldwide exploded when Channing Tatum played the role of a male stripper in 2009 film Magic Mike, where moviegoers saw him rip off his clothes with vivacity to reveal a rock hard muscled body underneath — which were accentuated by some truly fiery hip gyrations and dance moves. We first saw his mastery in dance in dance movie Step Up (2006), which propelled him to stardom.

The idea behind Magic Mike, and its sequel Magic Mike XXL (2015), came from Channing’s real life experiences, where he worked as a male stripper when he was younger to make ends meet. The jockish man had recently divorced from his wife Jenna Dewan, whom he had met in Step Up, and is currently dating British singer-songwriter Jessie J.

9. Pablo Schreiber (April 26, 1978)

Pablo Schreiber was in an unenviable position of playing the truly detestable prison warden/villain George “Pornstache” Mendez in Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black. Fortunately the Internet has realised that the gruff actor — sans unsightly lip hair — is actually smokin’, boasting a chiselled face and intense eyes.

You can see him in all his glory in works such as Den of Thieves (2018), First Man (2018) and American Gods (2017 – present). No time to catch his shows? Then head over to his Instagram where the Canadian actor regularly posts shirtless photos that show off his ripped arms and body. We ain’t complaining.

10. Harry Shum Jr. (April 28, 1982)

Known as the “Other Asian” in his debut role as Mike Chang in popular American teen musical dramedy Glee, Harry Shum Jr. has since acted in many shows including Step Up 2: The Streets (2008), supernatural drama Shadowhunters (2016-present) and most recently as Charlie Wu in Crazy Rich Asians.

Born in San José, Costa Rica to native Chinese and Hong Kong parents, the hunk with washboard abs and well-defined jaw also speaks Spanish and Cantonese. Cute and intelligent. Ticks all the right boxes. We’ll see him next in the sequel to Crazy Rich Asians as Astrid Leong’s (played by Gemma Chan) love interest, so here’s hoping he does a shirtless scene (à la Pierre Png).

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.