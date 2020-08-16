10 interesting things to know about Korean actor Lee Joon Gi

He started out as a model
The handsome actor made his debut as a model for fashion brand So Basic and shot an advertisement with top actress Kim Hee Sun and actor Kang Dong Won. In an interview with MBC’s Section TV, he described the actress as a “goddess” and shared that when the billboard was up, he would go and look at it every weekend.
He beat 3,000 actors for his role in The King and the Clown
Joon Gi’s role as a beautiful and effeminate street clown in the highly acclaimed historical film propelled him to fame and boosted his popularity throughout Asia. On an episode of variety show Knowing Bros, Joon Gi shared that the tough audition process took a month and he had to compete with 3,000 actors because the story was based on a famous play. In order to stand out, he did a handstand and split his legs at the end of his audition. The move not just made a deep impression, it even made it into a scene in the movie.
He is a martial arts expert
The actor may have a “flower boy” image but he is well-known for being talented in various martial arts. He seldom needs a stunt double for his action scenes and has been called South Korea’s ‘Top Action Star’. Besides being passionate about Brazilian Jiu-jitsu, he also has black belts in Taekwondo, Hapkido and traditional Korean martial art Taekkyeon. For his previous dramas, he also learned Parkour, Thai kickboxing, and Systema, a Russian martial art.
He is the proud owner of adorable Chihuahuas
The dog lover revealed his Chihuahuas “Ggabi” and “Jjoonie” on Korean reality show My Ear’s Candy in 2017. Besides showing off how cute they were, he also got the dogs to show off their training by performing tricks such as lying down and playing dead.
He is passionate about music
While it’s not uncommon for Korean actors to show off their singing chops on drama soundtracks and songs dedicated to fans, Joon Gi enjoys singing and dancing and has been consistently releasing his own music since 2006. He has also gone on Asia-wide tours and fan meetings to perform for fans. On variety show Knowing Bros, the actor revealed that he had dreamed of being a singer when he was young. He went for many auditions and even auditioned at SM Entertainment, home to girl group Girls’ Generation, but did not make the cut.
He was in a musical with Kingdom actor Joo Ji Hoon
The two suave actors, who are of the same age, met each other in the army for the first time and co-starred in the military musical Voyage of Life. During the musical’s press conference, Ji Hoon said that although he thought Joon Gi would have a hard time because he was the last to join the cast and had the lowest rank, his outgoing personality helped him to get along well with the people around him.
He got cast in a Hollywood movie thanks to a YouTube video
The Korean star appeared in Resident Evil: The Final Chapter as the villain Commander Lee. Director Paul W.S. Anderson was reportedly so taken with Joon Gi’s stunt skills and charismatic gaze after watching a fanmade YouTube video of him in various action scenes, that he reached out to his agency to offer him a role without an audition. He also won praise from leading lady Milla Jovovich who was impressed that he did all of his own stunts without using any wires and called him a “scene stealer” during an interview with KBS’s Entertainment Weekly.
He is extremely supportive of his co-stars
Joon Gi is friends with many of his co-stars and loves to show his support for them. He is known for attending singer IU’s concerts after starring with her in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryo, and was last seen at her 2019 concert. He also had a cameo appearance in her drama Hotel del Luna, and they have sent food trucks to each other’s filming sets. Joon Gi and fellow cast member Byun Baek Hyun, who is a member of EXO, also became good friends and he went to a few of the K-pop group’s concerts. Recently, he sent a food truck to the set of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay to cheer on Seo Ye Ji, whom he worked with on Lawless Lawyer.
He performed on stage despite getting 50 stitches on his forehead
During the final rehearsal for the army musical Voyage of Life, Joon Gi hit his head on a steel structure and had to be rushed to the hospital hours before the show started. Although it was a serious injury which required 50 stitches, he didn’t want to disappoint his fans who had bought tickets. He pressed on and performed during the opening night with bandages on his head. After returning to the hospital after the show, he only rested for one day before returning to the stage.
He hopes to work with Ha Ji Won one day
The charming actor has acted in numerous films and dramas and worked with many leading ladies. During an interview on Section TV to promote drama Lawless Lawyer, Joon Gi was asked who he would like to work with next. He replied that he has always wanted to work with A-list actress Ha Ji Won, as he thinks that he would be able to learn a lot from her.