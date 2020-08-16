10 interesting things to know about Korean actor Lee Joon Gi

Joon Gi is friends with many of his co-stars and loves to show his support for them. He is known for attending singer IU’s concerts after starring with her in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryo, and was last seen at her 2019 concert. He also had a cameo appearance in her drama Hotel del Luna, and they have sent food trucks to each other’s filming sets. Joon Gi and fellow cast member Byun Baek Hyun, who is a member of EXO, also became good friends and he went to a few of the K-pop group’s concerts. Recently, he sent a food truck to the set of It’s Okay to Not Be Okay to cheer on Seo Ye Ji, whom he worked with on Lawless Lawyer.