10 K-dramas with healing stories that hit you in the feels

If you’re a fan of Korean dramas, you would know that the plots range from saccharinely romantic to “OMG what just happened?!”

The great thing about K-dramas is that it covers a plethora of topics, from politics to social issues, which can be educational or hit you in the gut. Sometimes, it also evokes empathy, especially when you’re watching shows in which the characters go through the process of healing.

While these characters may not have the same problems we have, it’s always heartwarming to see people overcome difficult situations. Here are 10 Korean dramas that will make you emotional.

1. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

The drama follows the story of Ko Mun-yeong (Seo Ye-ji) and Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo- hyun) whose chance encounter led them to a relationship that might seem strange to others, but normal to them.

As they grow dependent on each other, they start to learn that their traumatic childhoods were intertwined, and that they’re each other’s pillars of support – Gang-tae helps Mun-yeong calm down and control her emotions, while Mun-yeong helps Gang-tae release his true feelings.

2. Healer

With the word “heal” in its title, it’s no surprise that Healer features some healing. Seo Jung-hoo (Ji Chang-wook) is a mysterious and highly skilled night courier who goes by the code name Healer.

Chae Young-shin (Park Min-young) is a passionate and resourceful news reporter who comes across Healer while trying to get a scoop on a celebrity. The pair heal as they unravel the truth behind their fathers’ deaths.

3. Mystic Pop-up Bar

Mystic Pop-up Bar packs a whole lot of healing in every episode. The main trio (acted by Hwang Jung-eum, Yook Sung-jae, and Choi Won-young) try to solve their own problems through helping people settle difficult grudges.

You’ll definitely be able to empathise with the relatable conflicts such as sexual harassment, unemployment, grief, and more.

4. It’s Okay, That’s Love

It’s Okay, That’s Love starts out as a typical drama, but a few episodes in and you’ll realise it’s nothing but. It covers characters with mental illnesses, neurological disorders and past traumas.

The love story between writer Jang Jae-yeol (Jo In-sung) and psychiatrist Ji Hae-soo (Kong Hyo-jin) starts off sweetly, but as the drama unfolds, you’ll realise each of them have their own issues that they dare not confront.

5. Hello, My Twenties!

Five female college students with very different personalities navigate growing up while living together in Hello, My Twenties! Each of them experience their own hardships with love and their direction in life. You’ll be able to relate to different aspects of each character as they heal from various situations.

It’s a truly hilarious coming-of-age drama! You can also enjoy the second season for more fun.

6. Be Melodramatic

This drama is kind of like a more mature version of Hello, My Twenties! Be Melodramatic tells the story of three friends in their early 30s juggling love, careers, and dreams. There’s a lot of quirkiness to enjoy, but the show is very raw and real.

There are heartbreaking moments as the characters work through divorce and grief, and there’s also many heartwarming times when there’s healing and bonding.

7. Because This Is My First Life

Because This Is My First Life examines relationships and marriage through a more modern perspective. Nam Se-hee (Lee Min-ki) and Yoon Ji-ho (Jung So-min) become housemates and have a secret contract marriage due to financial difficulties and societal expectations.

As they get to know each other, romance and healing ensues. In addition, different relationships of Ji- ho’s friends are also explored resulting in a variety of relatable romances.

8. Beauty Inside

Lee Min-ki is also in Beauty Inside! In this drama, he portrays Seo Do-jae who is unable to recognize faces. Han Se-gye (Seo Hyun-jin) is a top actress whose appearance randomly changes at certain times a month.

Despite all this, Do-jae is able to recognize Se-gye whenever her appearance changes. They accept one another and learn how to love themselves in the process.

9. When the Camellia Blooms

When the Camellia Blooms follows the story of single mother Dong-baek (Kong Hyo-jin) as she deals with social stigmas and a serial killer. Dong-baek has a tough and lonely life growing up as an orphan.

There’s a heartwarming transformation in store as Dong-baek grows and stops being a pushover to those who mistreat her or gossip about her.

10. My Mister

My Mister is definitely one of the heavier dramas on this list. Ji-an (IU) and Dong-hoon (Lee Sun-kyun) form an unexpected and deep friendship. Both of them have a whole lot of hurt, and they show compassion for each other.

The drama is very moving and shows the perseverance of the human spirit and the power of empathy.

You can watch all of these dramas with healing stories on Netflix.

This article was first published in Her World Online.