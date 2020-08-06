10 K-dramas with healing stories that hit you in the feels

Her World Online
PHOTO: Netflix

If you’re a fan of Korean dramas, you would know that the plots range from saccharinely romantic to “OMG what just happened?!”

The great thing about K-dramas is that it covers a plethora of topics, from politics to social issues, which can be educational or hit you in the gut. Sometimes, it also evokes empathy, especially when you’re watching shows in which the characters go through the process of healing.

While these characters may not have the same problems we have, it’s always heartwarming to see people overcome difficult situations. Here are 10 Korean dramas that will make you emotional.

1. It’s Okay to Not Be Okay

The drama follows the story of Ko Mun-yeong (Seo Ye-ji) and Moon Gang-tae (Kim Soo- hyun) whose chance encounter led them to a relationship that might seem strange to others, but normal to them.

As they grow dependent on each other, they start to learn that their traumatic childhoods were intertwined, and that they’re each other’s pillars of support – Gang-tae helps Mun-yeong calm down and control her emotions, while Mun-yeong helps Gang-tae release his true feelings.

2. Healer

With the word “heal” in its title, it’s no surprise that Healer features some healing. Seo Jung-hoo (Ji Chang-wook) is a mysterious and highly skilled night courier who goes by the code name Healer.

 Chae Young-shin (Park Min-young) is a passionate and resourceful news reporter who comes across Healer while trying to get a scoop on a celebrity. The pair heal as they unravel the truth behind their fathers’ deaths.

3. Mystic Pop-up Bar

View this post on Instagram

💜Synopsis mystic pop up bar💜 This story has a connection with between historical era with present day&after life with living realm Wol joo a human dream catcher likes to help people and resolve their problem in their dreams.she gets a royal command to solve crown prince's problem she travels through his dream&makes him better.both falls into love.wol chu's mother is a shaman she calls wol joo&pleeds her to escape giving her binyeo(hair accessory)she escapes as adviced by her mom then she feels something was off then comes back to her house where she finds her mom dead.she misunderstands that her mother was murdered by queens people on knowing her relationship with crown prince.without further adieu she hungs herself in a sacred tree cursing everyone in village.because of this the village gets invaded by neighboring country and 100000people will be dead in war.so the tree has cursed her to resolve grudges of 100000people in living realm. she uses ssanggapju(water from well of afterlife)if a living drinks this water their soul lingers into dream world between afterlife&human realm since she has power to travel in people's dream she hears people's problems,comfort them&use this water to make them to be in dream world&solve their grudges.Chief Gwi who was a detective in afterlife has been transferred to pop up bar.he is manager in bar.when tring to solve her 999991th case she encounters Kang bae.she finds that Kang bae's one touch leads people to spill their problems so she decides to use him as her magnet to attract sad people with grudges.both enter into contract to help her acheive 9cases in 1month in return wol joo agrees to remove his special power.Won young holds his revenge for 500yrs tries to stop them on solving cases.these 3form great team.my favorite scene was Juliet's temptation&lottery battle in which chear words like"you can do it I can do it"were used.last 2episodes was full of suspense&twists u get ans to ques like Did will joo cleared her misunderstanding?who was her last case? I was expecting sad ending but it ended on happy note.10 cases were different from one another & conveyed strong social message #mysticpopupbar#HwangJungeum#YookSungjae

A post shared by anythingforkdramas (@anythingforkdramas) on Aug 5, 2020 at 8:25pm PDT

Mystic Pop-up Bar packs a whole lot of healing in every episode. The main trio (acted by Hwang Jung-eum, Yook Sung-jae, and Choi Won-young) try to solve their own problems through helping people settle difficult grudges.

You’ll definitely be able to empathise with the relatable conflicts such as sexual harassment, unemployment, grief, and more.

4. It’s Okay, That’s Love

It’s Okay, That’s Love starts out as a typical drama, but a few episodes in and you’ll realise it’s nothing but. It covers characters with mental illnesses, neurological disorders and past traumas.

The love story between writer Jang Jae-yeol (Jo In-sung) and psychiatrist Ji Hae-soo (Kong Hyo-jin) starts off sweetly, but as the drama unfolds, you’ll realise each of them have their own issues that they dare not confront.

5. Hello, My Twenties!

Five female college students with very different personalities navigate growing up while living together in Hello, My Twenties! Each of them experience their own hardships with love and their direction in life. You’ll be able to relate to different aspects of each character as they heal from various situations.

It’s a truly hilarious coming-of-age drama! You can also enjoy the second season for more fun.

6. Be Melodramatic

View this post on Instagram

Be Melodramatic (2019) 🌼16 Episode 🌼Cast : Chun Woo Hee, Jeon Yeo Bin, Han Ji Eun, Ahn Jae Hong, Gong Myung 🌼Genre : Romance, Comedy 🌼Sinopsis : Drama ini mengisahkan tentang persahabatan antara 3 perempuan yang berumur 30 tahunan yaitu Im Jin Joo, Lee Eun Jung, dan Hwang Han Joo. Jin Joo adalah penulis naskah drama yang mempunyai kepribadian yg unik dan tidak stabil. Suatu hari ia bertemu dengan sutradara yang menyebalkan yaitu Son Beom Soo. Eun Jung adalah sutradara film dokumenter yang membangun rumah produksinya sendiri. Suatu hari ia bertemu dengan Hong Dae yang membuat mimpinya tercapai dan menjadi jutawan dalam satu malam saja. Sedangkan Han Joo adalah kepala marketing sebuah perusahaan. Job desc nya adalah berhubungan dengan mengatur negoisasi product placement dan artis. Ia berjuang sebagai seorang single mother. . 🐾 MY RATING : 9/10 🐾 Nonton drama ini berasa seperti lagi baca buku harian ke 3 wanita ini. Dimana kita diajak menyaksikan kisah mereka dari yang manis hingga yang pahit. Di episode pertama diceritakan secara detail dan tidak bertele-tele memaparkan kehidupan ketiga perempuan di saat umur 20an. Dimulai dengan kenapa Jin Joo bisa menjadi workaholic, Eun Jung yang dikenal paling tangguh dan kuat namun semuanya berubah ketika dia mulai mengenal Hong Dae, hingga kenapa Han Joo bisa menjadi single mother di usia dia yang masih sangat muda. Mereka semua punya masalah hidup yang berbeda beda dan semuanya dijelaskan di awal sehingga selanjutnya kita tidak dibuat bertanya tanya kembali dan bisa mengikuti alur yang diibaratkan sebagai babak baru di kehidupan mereka. Semua yang diceritakan di drama ini adalah related dengan kehidupan sehari hari, bagaimana Jin Joo yang sedang mengejar mimpinya, Han Joo yang berusaha membesarkan anaknya seorang diri hingga kesedihan Eun Jung yang diluar ia tampak baik-baik saja namun di dalam ia masih mencoba “denial” dengan kehidupannya sehingga menciptakan sebuah delusi di kehidupannya. Tentu sesuai genrenya drama ini tetap ada sisi romance nya namun dikemas secara sederhana, tidak terlalu lebay namun tetap menyentuh di hati #koreandrama #kdrama #kdramareview #bemelodramatickoreandrama #romancedrama #comedydrama

A post shared by K-Drama Review by vania🤗 (@marathonboom) on May 30, 2020 at 9:02pm PDT

This drama is kind of like a more mature version of Hello, My Twenties! Be Melodramatic tells the story of three friends in their early 30s juggling love, careers, and dreams. There’s a lot of quirkiness to enjoy, but the show is very raw and real.

There are heartbreaking moments as the characters work through divorce and grief, and there’s also many heartwarming times when there’s healing and bonding.

7. Because This Is My First Life

Because This Is My First Life examines relationships and marriage through a more modern perspective. Nam Se-hee (Lee Min-ki) and Yoon Ji-ho (Jung So-min) become housemates and have a secret contract marriage due to financial difficulties and societal expectations.

As they get to know each other, romance and healing ensues. In addition, different relationships of Ji- ho’s friends are also explored resulting in a variety of relatable romances.

8. Beauty Inside

Lee Min-ki is also in Beauty Inside! In this drama, he portrays Seo Do-jae who is unable to recognize faces. Han Se-gye (Seo Hyun-jin) is a top actress whose appearance randomly changes at certain times a month.

Despite all this, Do-jae is able to recognize Se-gye whenever her appearance changes. They accept one another and learn how to love themselves in the process.

9. When the Camellia Blooms

When the Camellia Blooms follows the story of single mother Dong-baek (Kong Hyo-jin) as she deals with social stigmas and a serial killer. Dong-baek has a tough and lonely life growing up as an orphan.

There’s a heartwarming transformation in store as Dong-baek grows and stops being a pushover to those who mistreat her or gossip about her.

10. My Mister

My Mister is definitely one of the heavier dramas on this list. Ji-an (IU) and Dong-hoon (Lee Sun-kyun) form an unexpected and deep friendship. Both of them have a whole lot of hurt, and they show compassion for each other.

The drama is very moving and shows the perseverance of the human spirit and the power of empathy.

You can watch all of these dramas with healing stories on Netflix.

This article was first published in Her World Online.

#mental health #K-drama #South Korea #Netflix