10 Netflix shows to keep you up at night this Halloween

Even if we are all stuck at home this Halloween season, the spooky spirit can still live on. Grab a bunch of friends, prepare some snacks and check out these bone-chilling movies and documentaries for a fun Netflix party.

Best of Incredible Tales (series)

PHOTO: Netflix

Nothing is scarier than local horror stories and if you grew up in the 2000’s, you know the feeling of sleeping with one eye open after watching an episode of Incredible Tales.

Annabelle Comes Home (movie)

PHOTO: Netflix

Just like Chucky, Annabelle has become a household name for creepy dolls. Since the first installment in 2014, the haunted doll never fails to spook us.

Annabelle Comes Home is the third movie in the Annabelle series where demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren lock the possessed doll in sacred glass in their artifacts room but an unexpected guest releases the spirit.

The Exorcist (movie)

PHOTO: Netflix

After playing with an Ouija board, a young girl displays bizarre behaviour as a result of demonic possession. The 1973 film is one of the most iconic horror films of all time — everyone has to watch it at least once in their life.

Pet Sematary (movie)

PHOTO: Netflix

Based on the novel of the same name by Stephen King about a family that loses their pet cat in an accident. When they bury it in a nearby cemetery, terror soon haunts this family.

This 2019 reboot is suspenseful with new twists in the story to keep you on edge. You might want to keep a pillow on hand to cover your eyes because there are a lot of jumpscares.

#Alive (movie)

PHOTO: Netflix

A young man is stuck alone at home when a disease that causes the infected to attack and eat the uninfected strikes the public. #Alive is an action-packed zombie thriller starring Yoo Ah In and Park Shin-hye.

Forgotten (movie)

PHOTO: Netflix

A man moves into his new home but things seem off about the house. One night, he witnesses the abduction of his older brother who mysteriously reappears after 19 days with a changed personality.

Starring Kang Ha-neul, this Korean thriller will keep you on the edge of your seat. Trust me, the plot twist will make your jaw drop.

The 8th Night (movie)

PHOTO: Netflix

Two monks hunt down a demon that’s possessing humans and unleashing hell on Earth. This Korean horror film strikes the perfect balance of sending chills down your spine and plot twists that leave you wanting more.

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer (docuseries)

PHOTO: Netflix

In 1985 Los Angeles, two detectives are on the hunt for an evil serial killer responsible for the deaths of at least 13 individuals. This docuseries walks us through the investigation process and how they caught the killer.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (docuseries)

PHOTO: Netflix

11 family members in Delhi were found dead in their home, sparking local and national frenzy. House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths uncover the chilling truths and explore various theories regarding the case.

The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (docuseries)

PHOTO: Netflix

The death of Elisa Lam shook the Internet in 2013, with her odd behaviour in the CCTV footage right before she mysteriously disappeared. This docuseries dives deep into this bizarre case.

This article was first published in Her World Online.