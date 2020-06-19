10 things to know about top Hallyu actor Kim Soo-hyun

Soo-hyun is no stranger to award ceremonies and has won numerous acting, style and popularity awards throughout his career.

Some of his most notable accomplishments include winning Best Actor (Television) for his role in the massive hit drama Moon Embracing The Sun, which also won Best Drama at the 48th Baeksang Arts Awards and Best New Actor for the film Secretly, Gently at the 50th Grand Bell Awards and 50th Baeksang Arts Awards.

He was also awarded the Grand Prize (Daesang) consecutively at the 7th and 8th Korea Drama Awards for My Love from the Star and The Producers.