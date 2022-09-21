10-year-olds can apply: YG Entertainment holding K-pop auditions in Singapore

Want to feel really old?

K-pop giant YG Entertainment are holding auditions in Singapore for their 2022 YG Global Audition Tour, with applications open from today (Sept 21) to Oct 23. The first round of auditions will be held between Nov 8 and Nov 11, and the second round on Nov 25 and 26.

Here's the catch: only people born between 2003 and 2012 are eligible to audition. This means that 10-year-olds can sign up via a Google form and hope to be called up for auditions to get a chance to become the next big K-pop star.

Anyone under 14 in Korean age (13 according to the international age system) needs a legal representative to consent to their application, which is done via a simple agree/disagree option on the form.

Applicants can choose to audition for one of three categories: vocal, rap or dance.

YG Entertainment was established by Yang Hyun-suk, a member of the popular boyband Seo Taiji & The Boys, in 1996. Its current roster of artistes includes renowned K-pop groups like BigBang, iKon and Blackpink. Former artistes include 2NE1, Psy and Epik High.

The K-pop industry is known for recruiting young talents. BTS' Jungkook was 13 when he joined BigHit Entertainment as a trainee before making his debut at 15. BoA was scouted by SM Entertainment aged 11 before becoming the youngest K-pop idol to debut at 13.

BigBang's G-Dragon was also 11 when he joined SM Entertainment as a trainee before moving to YG Entertainment.

Auditions were held in Malaysia earlier this year in June. Other destinations announced for the audition tour include Indonesia and Taiwan.

ALSO READ: Blackpink's Jennie deletes everyone on private Instagram account. Were she and BTS' V betrayed by former friend?



drimac@asiaone.com