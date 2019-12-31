11 shows to binge watch on Netflix over the New Year holiday

2020 is almost upon us and if you're wondering what to add to your must-watch list, look no further.

THE GOOD PLACE

If you've ever wondered what the afterlife was like, whether or not our deeds on earth make or break our chances of entering the pearly gates, this is the show for you. (I may have finished the first season in a day).

Trust me, once you start you can't stop.

Eleanor Shellstrop has died and found herself in The Good Place, a privilege granted to only the best of mankind. So what happens when 'Heaven' has got it wrong and Eleanor isn't quite who they thought she was? Throw in an anxious philosopher, a dumb but gorgeous hunk - ahem I mean monk, and a socialite with a chip on her shoulder - you have the perfect combination for a comedy.

MONEY HEIST

The Spanish heist crime drama series has taken the world by storm. It follows eight robbers, nicknamed after cities, as they prepare to rob the Royal Mint of Spain in Madrid. Filmed across the world, this complex and sophisticated plot has received critical acclaim.

Subverting the usual heist dramas, it is told from the perspective of a woman (Tokyo), where emotional dynamics and personal backstories offset the perfect crime.

It's been a must-watch on Netflix for some time now, so what are you waiting for?

FRIENDS

This one needs no introduction I'm sure. When Netflix managed to have all 10 seasons of this timeless classic, it was as if the Internet finally rallied together to celebrate something unanimously. But, good things never last. The sitcom will move from Netflix to The Warner Bros upcoming streaming service, Warner Media.

So you know what to do, it's time to get some popcorn, gather your own ragtag group of friends and start re-watching everyone's favourite series before it gets taken away in the new year.

VAGABOND

Looking for something that'll keep you on the edge of your seat? Vagabond does that and then some. This Korean drama is unlike anything you've seen before. A non-stop action thriller that'll take you on an emotional rollercoaster ride.

It's so good (even if you aren't a lover of Korean dramas) you won't be able to stop after the first episode.

I won't give you any spoilers, but it has espionage, politics and romance. Do yourself a favour, just watch it.

PEAKY BLINDERS

Based on the actual British street gang of Birmingham in the 1890s, this crime drama series created by Stephen Knight follows the exploits of the Shelby Crime family.

Cillian Murphy stars as Tommy Shelby, the gang's leader, whose stellar acting has garnered much attention. He has won two Irish Film and Television Awards for Best Actor - Drama, in 2017 and 2018 respectively, for his performance in the show.

If you need more convincing, Peaky Blinders even managed to clinch a win at the BAFTA TV Awards in 2018.

WHEN THE CAMEILLA BLOOMS

This Korean Drama became the highest-rated mini-series drama airing in 2019. It received critical acclaim by audiences and critics alike. Unlike most K-dramas, it combines romance with thriller, alongside having a realistic plot.

The drama follows Oh Dong-baek, a single mother who moves to the fictional town of Ongsan and opens a bar named Camellia, who catches the eye of a do-gooder police officer, Yongsik, in their small town.

This heartfelt series will keep you company throughout the holidays and is absolutely perfect to binge-watch on your own.

SKY CASTLE

If you like Korean dramas and haven't watched this... what are you waiting for? Titled as the highest-rated drama in Korean cable television history, Sky Castle will keep you on the edge of your seat every single episode.

It is a show that give you insight into the high society of South Korea. The upper-class housewives featured in the drama will stop at nothing in their chase for success and vie for their children to be the best of the best. It's a satirical drama of materialistic desires and the ruthless means of how pursuing success comes at a cost.

Grippingly intense and captivating, it's a series that will take you on a journey from start to finish. What's worrying is that the drive for accomplishments isn't all too unfamiliar to us, so perhaps, watching the series might put some important things into perspective.

THE BIG BANG THEORY

One of the most well-loved sitcoms of our time, The Big Bang Theory is only available to a few lucky regions. And yes, Netflix has all twelve seasons. Geeky, quirky and awkwardly funny, there's a reason why this series has lasted as long as it has.

Four socially inept but brilliant scientists lives are changed forever when the gorgeous, free-spirited Penny moves in across the hall from Leonard and Sheldon.

Heartwarmingly funny, it's one for the family to watch together and if you're a fan of sci-fi movies or comics, you'll love it.

HOTEL DEL LUNA

Named the eight-highest rated Korean drama in cable television history, this k-drama stars the ever beautiful IU and the dashing Yeo Jin Goo. Both are the owner and manager of a mysterious hotel that caters only to ghosts. Filled with mystery, heartache and love, this K-drama isn't disgustingly cheesy as you might think.

Rebel Jang Man Wol (IU) had led a tumultuous life until she unknowingly drank a potion that turned her into the hotel's owner, leaving her in charge of it indefinitely. Only when a new manager is appointed, she is given the chance to be freed forever.

It's beautifully touching and filmed with elegance.

LUCIFER

The Devil has abandoned Hell and is running a nightclub in Los Angeles and is a consultant for the LAPD. Devilishly handsome Tom Ellis is Lucifer Morningstar and has won the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

Lucifer, in an attempt to defy his dad (God) and also because Hell is boring, decides to come to Earth and happens to fall in love with a human.

Packed with crime, demonic activity and romance, Lucifer is all but perfect for a late-night marathon binge watch.

THE UMBRELLA ACADEMY

An American superhero series, adapted from comics, revolves around a dysfunctional family of adopted siblings who have superpowers.

The estranged siblings come together upon learning of their father's death. Working together to find their father's killer and trying to prevent an impending apocalypse is a challenge for any family, not to mention one as dysfunctional as theirs.

Filled with action, dry humour and a captivating plot, The Umbrella Academy garnered over 45 million views in just a month since it was aired.

This article was first published in Her World Online.