12 more episodes from Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series releasing on Netflix on Jan 21

The Pokémon anime is a series that has been on air since 1997, and is a cornerstone of the beloved mega-franchise. Including the current ongoing Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series, the anime spans a total of 24 seasons, and that number is going to keep rising as more Pokémons are created and as fans continue to lap up everything Pokémon-related.

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series premiered on Netflix on Sep 10, 2021, and features Ash Ketchum, Goh, and Chloe Cerise travelling across all eight regions of the Pokémon world. This includes the Galar region from Pokémon Sword and Shield, the most recent titles in the main game series.

Currently, there are 12 episodes from Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series released on Netflix, and the next 12 will be available for streaming on Jan 21, 2022. Fans of the series can gear up for a binge-watch session very soon.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.