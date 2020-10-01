13 businesses you didn't know are run by local celebrities

These Singaporean celebs may be familiar faces on the small screens, but did you know that they are also entrepreneurs? From F&B establishments to skincare products, here are some local celebrities who are bosses of their own businesses.

1. What The Fudge — Jeanette Aw

Actress Jeanette Aw is a trained baker who has attended patisserie courses at the prestigious Le Cordon Bleu in Bangkok and Japan.

She recently took orders on Instagram for her famous What The Fudge homemade brownies, and the response was so overwhelming, she received more than 1,000 orders within an hour.

Jeanette said in an interview with Shin Min Daily News that she probably won’t be taking in any more orders for the brownies, but she hopes to offer other types of desserts. She also revealed that she plans to eventually open her own dessert shop in the future.

2. Botany — Julie Tan

Julie Tan is not just an actress, she is a café owner as well. Together with her cousin Cassandra Riene Tan and childhood friend Serene Tan, they opened Botany in 2019. Located at Robertson Quay, the café focuses on serving wholesome food that is both tasty and healthy.

They do not use MSG or preservatives in their food, and there are plenty of vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options. You will find a mix of Western and Asian dishes on their menu such as Grandma’s Chicken Congee, Impossible Mapo Tofu Bowl and Uni Truffle Capellini.

For beverages, you can choose from coffee with decaf or plant-based options, cold pressed juices and teas infused with various fresh fruits. The lush interior of the café is Insta-worthy thanks to its marble tabletops, gold-accented furniture and high ceilings, while the al fresco dining area is the perfect chill-out spot.

Visit https://www.botany.com.sg/ for more info.

3. Yuan Collagen Soup — Chantalle Ng

To celebrate her 25th birthday, actress Chantalle Ng launched an online business selling collagen soup. She co-runs Yuan Collagen Soup with her friend Wong Minying, whose family runs the Asian Food Mall food court at Lucky Plaza.

The recipe is from Minying’s grandmother and is made from premium ingredients that have been slow boiled for 10 hours. No MSG, preservatives or salt are added during the process.

In an interview, Chantalle shared that they had always talked about setting up the business, but only came up with a concrete business plan during the circuit breaker period when she was not able to do any filming.

Besides using the nourishing soup stock for steam boat, she also recommends using it to cook risotto or to elevate the taste of instant noodles.

Visit https://www.yuanfoods.com/ for more info.

4. Zyu — Joshua Tan

The Ah Boys to Men actor and his fiancée Zoen Tay recently created their own skincare brand named Zyu.

Inspired by the Chinese word for pearl, zhu, Zyu which is pronounced “z-you” aims to give their customers glowing and radiant skin via products that are formulated with natural and premium ingredients.

In an interview, medical student Zoen, whose parents are in the beauty business, said that for a year before the launch, she actually used the products on her own face to test them out before putting them up for sale.

The launch of their first product, the Antioxidant Night Mask, did so well, they broke even in about a month.

Their product line-up now includes the Complexion Perfector SPF 50/PA ++++ which is a tinted sunblock and moisturiser, as well as the Revitalising Tonic which promises to unclog and minimise the appearance of pores.

Visit https://zyu.com.sg for more info.

5. Body Inc. — Jacelyn Tay

Health and wellness centre Body Inc. was started by Jacelyn Tay in 2006, after she found herself plagued by disorders such as tonsillitis, eczema, skin allergies, irritable bowel syndrome, fainting spells and severe migraines.

A simple herbal concoction created by a Chinese medical hall cured her migraine problem, which kickstarted her interest in Traditional Chinese Medicine.

She began started reading up on and immersing herself in natural healing remedies and proper nutrition, and her fainting spells gradually diminished.

Her new knowledge and passion spurred her to launch Body Inc., with an aim to promote holistic wellness and optimal health through good nutrition, detoxification and targeted skin care. It also provides weight management solutions and spa services.

Treatments involve therapists searching for the root cause of one’s health condition and balancing your body systems through complementary and alternative medicine, such as acupuncture, cupping and Chinese herbs, aromatherapy, diet, Western herbalism and osteopathy.

It now has three outlets islandwide.

Visit https://www.bodyinc.sg/ for more info.

6. The Dimple Loft — Joanne Peh

Actress Joanne Peh launched The Dimple Loft in February 2018, a story-telling enrichment programme that focuses on inspiring children’s interest in learning and encouraging creativity through hands-on play and an exploration of filmic arts.

Joanne has said in interviews that she feels the art of story-telling is very important in a child’s development.

She also wanted to create a programme where children can learn new skills while doing the things they enjoy (i.e. learning about movies or a TV show in a fun and unconventional manner).

In their sessions, kids get to role play, sing, dance, make art, and learn about various subjects such as math, science, geography, history and more.

The Dimple Loft has ad hoc workshops as well as Filmic Arts Camps during the school holidays.

Visit https://www.thedimpleloft.com/ for more info.

7. 888 Mookata — Chew Chor Meng and Dennis Chew

Actors Chew Chor Meng and Dennis Chew, who played father and son in popular Ch 8 drama 118, opened this fuss-free Thai barbecue-cum-steamboat stall — together with Chor Meng’s church mate and cousin — at a coffee shop in Hougang in 2017.

They sell different platters for varying group sizes, as well as ala carte add-ons, and you simply grill the raw ingredients on a piping hotplate greased with cubes of pork lard, or soak them in the moat of soup surrounding the hotplate.

The eatery is often frequented by students, families and fellow celebs alike.

In fact, they are doing so well that they have been opening more outlets islandwide — they now have outlets in Bishan and Tampines. They open til late, so it’s a great spot for supper with your mates.

Visit their Facebook page for more info.

8. The Famous Zhou — Chew Chor Meng and Dennis Chew

Fresh off the success of their mookata business, the pair, together with the same two partners, launched a kopitiam porridge stall in Ang Mo Kio Ave 10 in 2018 called The Famous Zhou, or ‘Zhou Chu Ming’, which is a clever pun on Chor Meng’s Chinese name.

Chor Meng wanted to provide simple, honest good food — in fact, he had always loved porridge and toyed with the idea 10 years ago, but didn’t follow through with it until now.

Available at the stall is a range of comforting, wallet-friendly porridge types served with a side of fried dough fritters. You’d love the cheeky names — bowls include Are You A Sotong Chok and You Are So Beautiful Chok. They have another outlet in Tampines North.

Visit their Facebook page for more info.

9. House of the Swiftlet — Nick Teo and Hong Ling

Launched in late December 2018 by artistes Nick Teo and Hong Ling, who have been dating for more than three years, House of the Swiftlet sells dried bird’s nest from Indonesia, as well as ready-to-drink bottled ones.

Hong Ling said in an interview that Nick’s relatives in Indonesia are in the bird’s nest business, so they decided to bring it in to Singapore.

The pair have been travelling to Indonesia for a year now to learn more about bird’s nest and its harvest process, to prepare for their own products.

A set of six bottles (70ml) of Bird’s Nest With American Ginseng, White Fungus & Rock Sugar costs $39.90, and can be bought from their online store. They also have more concentrated versions.

Visit https://www.houseoftheswiftletsg.com/ for more info.

10. Picturesque Films — Jeanette Aw

Actress Jeanette Aw started production company Picturesque Films after she grew fascinated with the art of storytelling.

She registered the name in 2012, when she was toying with the idea of dabbling into film-making, but didn’t consider it fully until 2017, when she decided not to renew her contract with Mediacorp and parted ways with Hype Records as well.

The company produces short films, digital content and other creative brand pieces, and its first short film in 2017, The Last Entry, which was produced and directed by the lady herself, earned a nomination at the prestigious Tokyo Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia 2018.

The 25-min film centres around the topic of Alzheimer’s and is based on her experience with her godmother. It was selected from over 10,000 films submitted from more than 130 countries and regions from around the world.

Jeanette is now working on her second short film and we’re excited to see how that goes.

Visit http://picturesquefilms.com/ for more info.

11. Tenderfresh Classic and Hawkerman — Ben Yeo

Actor-host Ben Yeo’s Tenderfresh Group is going places. Ben first launched Tenderfresh Classic with two partners in 2014, serving fried and roasted spring chicken and other western fare at affordable prices.

The popular family-friendly joint now has four outlets, including one at Cheong Chin Nam and Northpoint City. In 2017, Ben opened a new venture, Hawkerman, a halal-certified eatery that houses three hawker stalls under one roof — at Singpost Centre.

The stalls are Tenderfresh, Warong Kim’s for its award-winning Hokkien Mee and Ah Boy Popiah which specialises in Hokkien popiah.

There are fusion dishes as well as a fascinating Bao Ka Liao ($32.90, serves two to three) platter which comprises items from each stall including an XO Carrot Cake and a refreshing Citrus Plum Watermelon.

Hawkerman now has outlets at The Seletar Mall and Funan Mall, and Tenderfresh has also rolled out another related concept, the Tenderbest Makcik Tuckshop — a homely halal-certified cafe that serves some of Tenderfresh’s best offerings as well as other new and fusion dishes.

At Singpost Centre #B1-128/129, 10 Eunos Rd 8, Singapore 408600, The Seletar Mall, 33 Sengkang West Ave, #02-14/15/16, Singapore 797653 and Funan Mall 107 Northbridge Road, #B2-18, Singapore 179105.

Visit https://www.tenderfresh.com.sg/ for more info.

12. Fry Bistro — Irene Ang

Fly Entertainment head honcho Irene Ang opened rooftop bistro-bar Fry Bistro in 2012 as a low-key spot for friends to enjoy her mum’s cooking. It was also intended to be a hideaway for those in the entertainment industry to hang out in comfort.

As word spread, it grew to be a popular hidden gem among professionals as well.

Located on the fourth floor of 96B Club Street, the relatively small but cosy alfresco spot gives you a nice view of Club Street, Ann Siang Hill and the surrounding areas, and is a great place to have a glass of wine.

Expect western fusion dishes such as Aunty Ang’s Chicken Wings, created by Irene’s mother, that’s served with a belachan dip. There’s also homemade Mac N’ Cheese, pastas and burgers. Bonus: You may get to rub shoulders with celebrities and up-and-coming stars too.

At 96B Club Street, Singapore 069464. Visit its Facebook page for more info.

13. Itsumi skin care — Addy Lee, Pornsak and Foo Tuan How

Did you know: Pornsak Prajakwit, better known as Pornsak, has a bachelor’s degree in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) from the Guangzhou University of Chinese Medicine, on top of his Bachelor of Business Management from Singapore Management University and master’s degree in Early Childhood Education?

The bubbly TV host has put this degree and his passion for botanicals and natural herbs to good use, starting Itsumi Skincare, a halal-certified skincare series, in 2018 after he realised he was not able to find a product in the market that is suitable for his father’s sensitive skin.

He roped in fellow entrepreneurs Addy Lee and Foo Tuan How and Itsumi was born. Pornsak explained in a previous interview that the name means “To be one with Beauty” and it sounds like “It’s me”, which is perfect as they wanted to convey that every one is beautiful in their own ways.

Products, which include an Anti-Clock Face and Eye Gel Cream, Anti-Clock Cleanser and Anti-Clock Face Mist Toner, are paraben free, alcohol free and silicone free, and they are currently available on Qoo10 and Shopee.

Visit http://www.itsumi.sg/ for info.

This article was first published in Her World Online.