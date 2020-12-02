17 celebs including Huang Xiaoming, Angelababy, Yang Mi pledge against consumption of wildlife

PHOTO: Screengrab/Weibo
Rainer Cheung
AsiaOne

With the wildlife market in Wuhan regarded as the possible source of the deadly coronavirus that has sickened over 45,000 people over the world, more and more noses have turned up against the consumption of wildlife.

To encourage even more people to skip out on this diet (which still remains popular in some parts of the world and within China itself), 17 Chinese celebrities including Kris Wu, Angelababy, Huang Xiaoming, Liu Tao, Angel Wang, and Yang Mi have appeared in a video montage pledging against such it.

"Say no to the consumption of wildlife," they chorused. "To save wildlife is to save (ourselves)."

The video ends with encouragement from Kris: "Pray for Wuhan. Together we will win the battle against NCP (novel coronavirus pneumonia)."

Eating unconventional or exotic food has long been a common form of entertainment and punishment in reality shows.

According to reports, Chinese actress Michelle Ye recently recounted her experience on such a show.

The 39-year-old said: "A producer once tried to get us to eat wildlife like bats and rhizomys during the recording of a show. Some of the artistes refused. The artistes who ate the meat ganged up with the production crew to bully us. They even told outsiders that we were unprofessional and acting like divas." 

Yang Mi was also previously forced to eat raw beef for a Chinese reality show Takes A Real Man as part of a challenge. If any of the participants failed to do so, they would have to eat a live chicken.

For someone who doesn't even eat sashimi or any forms of raw food, the ordeal proved to be too much for the actress. Fellow participants also remarked that it was too difficult a challenge for them.

rainercheung@asiaone.com

More about
celebrities

TRENDING

Goblin actress Go Soo-jung dies at age 24
Goblin actress dies at age 24
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air &#039;filter&#039; - here&#039;s how to do it
Taiwanese doctor recommends making your own cloth face mask with air 'filter' - here's how to do it
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Singapore doctor says people who are obese should wear masks and masks can be worn for more than a day
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Banker blunder: Hong Kong trainees caught hiking instead of working at home
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: 300 evacuated from MBFC Tower 3 after confirmed case at DBS Asia Central
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Coronavirus: Why did Singapore have more cases than Hong Kong - until now?
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Diary of a coronavirus survivor: Wuhan nurse claims she recovered from virus at home
Man&#039;s attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Man's attempt to shame overtaking driver backfires as netizens blast him for road-hogging
Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within 1 hospital
Coronavirus: Doctors, staff and patients to restrict movements to within 1 hospital
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
House tour: A unique HDB apartment with a post-apocalyptic feel
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it&#039;s a waste
Sonia Sui lets her kids play with food, netizens says it's a waste
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan &#039;offering help&#039; to man
More than meets the eye in photo of orangutan 'offering help' to man

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
The best places to buy second-hand luxury bags and accessories in Singapore
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Vending machines in Singapore now dispense Boon Lay Power Nasi Lemak
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Mao Shan Wang durians in Malaysia now 50% cheaper due to coronavirus outbreak in China: Report
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week
Hand sanitiser promotion, free curry puff and chicken soup for healthcare workers and other deals this week

Home Works

House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
House tour: Retro vibes fill this 3-room HDB BTO home in Tiong Bahru
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
Punggol Northshore HDB owners, check out these 3D knock-ups!
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
2-year-old boy flung out of car in Malaysian highway collision
Notice outside Ubi clinic &#039;turning away patients with fever and flu&#039; confuses netizens
Notice outside Ubi clinic 'turning away patients with fever and flu' confuses netizens
Disinfectant on Chinese man&#039;s body ignites near heater
Disinfectant on Chinese man's body ignites near heater
&#039;You nurses always walk around with virus on you&#039;: Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform
'You nurses always walk around with virus on you': Nurses shunned, ostracised for wearing uniform

SERVICES