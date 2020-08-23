18 youthful-looking Asian celebrities who just never seem to age

Celebrities don’t always have an easy job. Constantly in the public eye, they are always under pressure to look perfect and attractive.
These age-defying Asian stars may work with professionals such as hairstylists, makeup artists and fitness instructors to help them look their best, but they also work hard to maintain their youthful looks by eating well and keeping fit.
Here are 17 timeless beauties who look younger than they actually are.
1. Carman Lee, 54
The Hong Kong actress, who acted in The Return Of The Condor Heroes, recently revealed her actual age, much to the surprise of many. During her birthday, she revealed on Weibo that she was celebrating her 54th birthday. The actress was speculated to be between 47 and 53 years old.
The actress has retained her youthful looks and even toned body. But she reminded everyone that weight and age have no relation to beauty: “There might be some that feel that when a woman is young, she should be skinny. And when she ages, she should have more meat. However, everyone’s perception of beauty is different. Fat or thin, it is best to be healthy.”
2. Kim Sa-rang, 42
Can you believe that this fresh-faced South Korean actress won Miss Korea back in 2001? She acted in dramas Secret Garden and This is My Love, and will be starring in new drama Revenge which is set to air later this year.
Her youthful looks frequently make headlines in South Korea. Netizens comment that she looks like she’s in her twenties and even compare her appearance to top actress, Suzy Bae.
In 2017, she made a guest appearance on I Live Alone, an unscripted Korean variety show that showcases the daily lives of single celebrities. The episode achieved the highest ever ratings for the variety show since it started airing.
In a past interview with the media, Sa Rang shared that to maintain her figure, she does yoga and Pilates two to three times a week and avoids eating too much or late at night. She also thinks that cleansing is the most important step in her skincare routine and makes sure to do it diligently.
3. Shin Se-kyung, 30
The baby-faced South Korean actress was last seen in the recent historical drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung. She has over 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel where she documents her daily life.
In the past, she has shared that part of her daily routine includes eating well-balanced meals, getting enough rest, and staying hydrated by drinking more than two litres of water a day. She also stays away from coffee and carbonated beverages.
When it comes to skincare, she likes to use serums to keep her complexion radiant and glowing, and thinks that the most important thing you can do is to choose the right beauty product for yourself.
4. Rainie Yang, 36
Is it us, or does the Taiwanese singer look exactly the same as when she released her first solo album My Intuition in 2005? Rainie, who is also an actress and television host has been in the industry since 2000, but she could still pass off as a newbie with her girlish looks.
The singer takes skincare very seriously and works hard to keep her skin looking youthful. She also applies cream on her neck religiously, taking care to apply it in upwards strokes towards her face, and uses nourishing body oils to keep the skin on her body smooth.
She brings lip balm wherever she goes and applies it throughout the day and before she sleeps to keep her lips soft and supple.
Besides focusing on her skin, Rainie enjoys being active and does a variety of exercises to train different body parts. She frequently posts about her Zumba lessons and gym workouts on her Instagram, and has also mentioned that she goes for hot yoga and trampoline fitness classes.
5. Michelle Chen, 36
The Taiwanese actress and singer turns 37 on May 31, and is best known for her starring role in the romance film You Are the Apple of My Eye. She is married to Chinese actor Chen Xiao and has a two-year-old son.
Michelle reveals on her Instagram the different types of exercises she indulges in – from attending Zumba classes, yoga to pilates. After quitting coffee, Michelle found that her skin was “more stable”.
She reportedly eats a bland diet of cauliflower, which is a low-calorie food, almost every day, whether boiled or fried with a bit of olive oil.
6. Park Shin-hye, 30
The South Korean actress and singer recently starred in “Memories of the Alhambra” and has been the face for the Korean makeup and skincare brand, Mamonde since 2014.
To stay fit, she works out four times a week and includes a dance workout regularly into her routine. She even commits to not eating after 6 pm.
The Korean actress also reportedly said that she doesn’t sleep with wet hair and scalp. She told media: “If you sleep with a wet scalp, it’ll just lead to more hair issues in the future!”
Old wives’ tales aside, sleeping with your hair wet and a damp scalp really can cause real problems for your scalp health. First of all, hair is at its weakest when it’s wet, so sleeping with wet hair will mean that they undergo lots of friction as we toss and turn in our sleep.
This can damage hair health and lead to split ends, breakage and rough ends. Plus, when your scalp is damp, a moist and warm environment makes it ideal for nasty microorganisms to grow. Over time, they can cause your scalp to become sensitised and flaky.
7. Fan Bingbing, 38
The Chinese actress is known to mask twice a day to keep her skin looking firm and her complexion youthful. She even famously wore a sheet mask while signing autographs for fans back in 2017.
Her beauty brand, Fan Beauty, currently sells a Seagrape Deep Hydrating Water Gel Mask that promises to deliver glass-like and brighter-looking skin.
8. Song Hye-kyo, 38
Best remembered for her role in Descendants of the Sun, this South Korean actress was even considered a leader of the Hallyu.
As the first-ever ambassador for the beauty brand Sulwhasoo, she advocates for the brand, especially their ginseng skincare range.
Adopting a holistic approach towards beauty, Song Hye-kyo is placing more emphasis on her wellness and health as she becomes older. She does so by exercising frequently, and keeps herself motivated by mixing things up with yoga and cardio.
9. Lin Chi-ling, 45
The Taiwanese model, actress, singer and television host regularly massages her face to achieve a firmer, more contoured face shape. Not only does massaging your skin improve product absorption and microcirculation, it also activates your fascia and tones your muscle for a firmer, more lifted mien.
Many fans continue to be shocked by her age as she looks as though she’s in her late twenties.
10. Zoe Tay, 52
It’s hard to believe that it has been more than 20 years since Zoe catapulted to fame playing a materialistic young woman in “Pretty Faces”.
The model-turned-actress even has a 13-year-old teenage son. This “Ah Jie” is testament to the fact that health and beauty go hand-in-hand. It seems her preferred choice of exercise is Bikram Yoga – she even completed a 30-day challenge. How impressive!
The queen of Caldecott Hill might have turned 50 but she shows no signs of slowing down. In fact, the alumni of the inaugural Star Search talent hunt in 1988 snagged the Best Actress award at the 2017 Star Awards for her role in medical drama You Can Be An Angel 2.
11. Charmaine Sheh, 44
Here’s a shocker for fans of Hong Kong dramas. The doe-eyed beauty who recently left Hong Kong television network TVB to venture into the mainland market turns 44 this year! 2020 marks the 23rd year since Charmaine’s foray into show business.
The Chinese actress made her debut as an actress in 1997 after emerging as second runner up in the Miss Hong Kong Pageant in that same year.
The baby-faced actress has won numerous awards for her efforts including the Best Actress Award and the My Favourite Female Character at the TVB Anniversary Awards.
She was also the first actress to be crowned double TV Queen for the second time.
12. Michelle Chia, 44
Who knew the gorgeous actress-host was 44? Chia began her career as a bright-eyed child actress with the Singapore Broadcasting Corporation.
After completing her studies, she joined the Television Corporation of Singapore (predecessor of the MediaCorp broadcasting network). The actress who seems to defy the years lives and breathes her inside-out beauty philosophy.
She recently revealed to the local media that she doesn’t deprive herself of meals but maintains her toned physique by giving up snacking.
13. Jamie Yeo, 43
Jamie Yeo is another one of those celebrities that seem to have been able to halt the clock. Do you remember the Jamie Yeo in Growing Up? She played of Tammy, the sharp-tongued youngest daughter of the Tay family and that was close to twenty years ago!
She’s still got that same charisma that she displayed back then, and is now a radio deejay for Gold 905FM. In 2017, she tied the knot with corporate risk management consultant, Rupert, whom she met on Tinder.
In that same year, the radio jock also welcomed a baby boy into her family.
14. Ruby Lin, 44
This Taiwanese actress’s agelessness has taken on legendary status. She barely seems to have aged a day since she rose to stardom in 1998 with her breakout role as Xia Ziwei in the drama series My Fair Princess.
If anything, Ruby seems younger now at 41. In 2017, the actress recently walked down the aisle with her friend of ten years, actor Wallace Huo. Shortly after tying the knot, the lovebirds welcomed the arrival of a baby girl.
15. Shu Qi, 44
Model, actress and restaurant owner, Shu Qi has definitely been a busy girl, but all that working hasn’t put the years on her face.
Even without a smidgen of makeup on, there’s not a single crease in sight. Last year, the well-loved Chinese actress starred in the movie, The Adventurers that was written, produced and directed by her husband Stephen Fung.
16. Michelle Saram, 45
If you grew up in the 90s, you would be familiar with the bronzed beauty who starred in numerous local television productions in the 1990s and early 2000s.
The athleisure guru barely looks a day over 20 but incredibly, she is actually 45. She attributes her well-maintained complexion and physique to exercises like yoga and pilates as well as healthy lifestyle habits such as staying hydrating, eating vegetables and getting as much sleep as possible.
In 2017, after a 16 years break from show business, the local actress returned to the spotlight, starring alongside Louis Koo in the Chinese film, Paradox.
17. Jeanette Aw, 40
She sure doesn’t look like it, but Jeanette Aw has hit the middle aged milestone too. A household name here in Singapore, Jeanette has played the leading lady for many local dramas like The Little Nyonya and The Dream Makers.
In 2017, she took a big step by leaving Mediacorp and her artiste management company Hype Records-Artiste Network to chart her own path. When asked about her secret to looking this good and young, she told us that it’s down to skincare.
She stressed the importance of cleansing and removing all of her makeup. The actress also gushed about her love for hydrating sleeping masks that “you can leave on and sleep, and wake up feeling like your face is hydrated instantly.”
18. Park So-jin, 33
The South Korean girl group Girl’s Day member, So-jin, who is best known for her playfully youthful style and cheery image might be turning 33 this year but she could easily pass off as an undergraduate.
In 2017, the bubbly singer announced that she was dating singer-songwriter, Eddy Kim.
This article was first published in Her World Online.