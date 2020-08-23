18 youthful-looking Asian celebrities who just never seem to age

Celebrities don’t always have an easy job. Constantly in the public eye, they are always under pressure to look perfect and attractive.

These age-defying Asian stars may work with professionals such as hairstylists, makeup artists and fitness instructors to help them look their best, but they also work hard to maintain their youthful looks by eating well and keeping fit.

Here are 17 timeless beauties who look younger than they actually are.

1. Carman Lee, 54

The Hong Kong actress, who acted in The Return Of The Condor Heroes, recently revealed her actual age, much to the surprise of many. During her birthday, she revealed on Weibo that she was celebrating her 54th birthday. The actress was speculated to be between 47 and 53 years old.

The actress has retained her youthful looks and even toned body. But she reminded everyone that weight and age have no relation to beauty: “There might be some that feel that when a woman is young, she should be skinny. And when she ages, she should have more meat. However, everyone’s perception of beauty is different. Fat or thin, it is best to be healthy.”

2. Kim Sa-rang, 42

Can you believe that this fresh-faced South Korean actress won Miss Korea back in 2001? She acted in dramas Secret Garden and This is My Love, and will be starring in new drama Revenge which is set to air later this year.

Her youthful looks frequently make headlines in South Korea. Netizens comment that she looks like she’s in her twenties and even compare her appearance to top actress, Suzy Bae.

In 2017, she made a guest appearance on I Live Alone, an unscripted Korean variety show that showcases the daily lives of single celebrities. The episode achieved the highest ever ratings for the variety show since it started airing.

In a past interview with the media, Sa Rang shared that to maintain her figure, she does yoga and Pilates two to three times a week and avoids eating too much or late at night. She also thinks that cleansing is the most important step in her skincare routine and makes sure to do it diligently.

3. Shin Se-kyung, 30 View this post on Instagram @banilaco_official 💕✨ A post shared by 신세경 (@sjkuksee) on Aug 5, 2020 at 2:55am PDT The baby-faced South Korean actress was last seen in the recent historical drama Rookie Historian Goo Hae-ryung. She has over 1 million subscribers on her YouTube channel where she documents her daily life. In the past, she has shared that part of her daily routine includes eating well-balanced meals, getting enough rest, and staying hydrated by drinking more than two litres of water a day. She also stays away from coffee and carbonated beverages. When it comes to skincare, she likes to use serums to keep her complexion radiant and glowing, and thinks that the most important thing you can do is to choose the right beauty product for yourself.

4. Rainie Yang, 36 View this post on Instagram 染好了🧏🏻‍♀️ 這次是蜜糖紅茶色 淺焦糖橘色壽命很短 瞬間就被我拋棄了 看來我雙子座的善變 在髮色上表露無遺😆 #新髮色 #蜜糖紅茶色 @zoomhairstyling A post shared by @ rainie77 on Apr 2, 2020 at 3:57am PDT Is it us, or does the Taiwanese singer look exactly the same as when she released her first solo album My Intuition in 2005? Rainie, who is also an actress and television host has been in the industry since 2000, but she could still pass off as a newbie with her girlish looks. The singer takes skincare very seriously and works hard to keep her skin looking youthful. She also applies cream on her neck religiously, taking care to apply it in upwards strokes towards her face, and uses nourishing body oils to keep the skin on her body smooth. She brings lip balm wherever she goes and applies it throughout the day and before she sleeps to keep her lips soft and supple. Besides focusing on her skin, Rainie enjoys being active and does a variety of exercises to train different body parts. She frequently posts about her Zumba lessons and gym workouts on her Instagram, and has also mentioned that she goes for hot yoga and trampoline fitness classes.

5. Michelle Chen, 36 View this post on Instagram 謝謝Kanebo送我生日禮物花花和保養品，讓我一年比一年年輕，一年比一年漂漂🌹❤️#佳麗寶 #birthdaypresent @kanebotaiwan @kaneboofficial A post shared by Michelle Chen (@yanxi531) on May 29, 2020 at 8:50pm PDT The Taiwanese actress and singer turns 37 on May 31, and is best known for her starring role in the romance film You Are the Apple of My Eye. She is married to Chinese actor Chen Xiao and has a two-year-old son. Michelle reveals on her Instagram the different types of exercises she indulges in – from attending Zumba classes, yoga to pilates. After quitting coffee, Michelle found that her skin was “more stable”. She reportedly eats a bland diet of cauliflower, which is a low-calorie food, almost every day, whether boiled or fried with a bit of olive oil.

6. Park Shin-hye, 30 View this post on Instagram 오늘은#서해 A post shared by 박신혜 (@ssinz7) on Jul 3, 2020 at 9:06pm PDT The South Korean actress and singer recently starred in “Memories of the Alhambra” and has been the face for the Korean makeup and skincare brand, Mamonde since 2014. To stay fit, she works out four times a week and includes a dance workout regularly into her routine. She even commits to not eating after 6 pm. The Korean actress also reportedly said that she doesn’t sleep with wet hair and scalp. She told media: “If you sleep with a wet scalp, it’ll just lead to more hair issues in the future!” Old wives’ tales aside, sleeping with your hair wet and a damp scalp really can cause real problems for your scalp health. First of all, hair is at its weakest when it’s wet, so sleeping with wet hair will mean that they undergo lots of friction as we toss and turn in our sleep. This can damage hair health and lead to split ends, breakage and rough ends. Plus, when your scalp is damp, a moist and warm environment makes it ideal for nasty microorganisms to grow. Over time, they can cause your scalp to become sensitised and flaky.

7. Fan Bingbing, 38 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Bingbing 范冰冰 (@bingbing_fan) on Jul 3, 2020 at 11:24pm PDT The Chinese actress is known to mask twice a day to keep her skin looking firm and her complexion youthful. She even famously wore a sheet mask while signing autographs for fans back in 2017. Her beauty brand, Fan Beauty, currently sells a Seagrape Deep Hydrating Water Gel Mask that promises to deliver glass-like and brighter-looking skin.

8. Song Hye-kyo, 38 View this post on Instagram @hongjanghyun 📸 @halolee7 @with.hyunkyoung @zzung__zzang @b_joeun @chaumetofficial 💎 A post shared by Hyekyo Song (@kyo1122) on Aug 5, 2020 at 12:14am PDT Best remembered for her role in Descendants of the Sun, this South Korean actress was even considered a leader of the Hallyu. As the first-ever ambassador for the beauty brand Sulwhasoo, she advocates for the brand, especially their ginseng skincare range. Adopting a holistic approach towards beauty, Song Hye-kyo is placing more emphasis on her wellness and health as she becomes older. She does so by exercising frequently, and keeps herself motivated by mixing things up with yoga and cardio.

9. Lin Chi-ling, 45 View this post on Instagram 米粉彈不彈🈶滷水香不香🈶鍋燒脆不脆🈶 #桂林米粉 #🈶🈶🈶 A post shared by 林志玲chiling (@chiling.lin) on Apr 13, 2019 at 6:23am PDT The Taiwanese model, actress, singer and television host regularly massages her face to achieve a firmer, more contoured face shape. Not only does massaging your skin improve product absorption and microcirculation, it also activates your fascia and tones your muscle for a firmer, more lifted mien. Many fans continue to be shocked by her age as she looks as though she’s in her late twenties.

11. Charmaine Sheh, 44 View this post on Instagram Hello Tuesday. Have a nice day. #happy #tuesday A post shared by Charmaine Sheh 佘詩曼 (@charmaine_sheh) on Mar 16, 2020 at 10:14pm PDT Here’s a shocker for fans of Hong Kong dramas. The doe-eyed beauty who recently left Hong Kong television network TVB to venture into the mainland market turns 44 this year! 2020 marks the 23rd year since Charmaine’s foray into show business. The Chinese actress made her debut as an actress in 1997 after emerging as second runner up in the Miss Hong Kong Pageant in that same year. The baby-faced actress has won numerous awards for her efforts including the Best Actress Award and the My Favourite Female Character at the TVB Anniversary Awards. She was also the first actress to be crowned double TV Queen for the second time.

14. Ruby Lin, 44 View this post on Instagram 聽說現在流行拍照不看鏡頭 但我真的學不來😂 還是走老派路線比較習慣😅😅😅 #果然學不來嫩妹那一套 #直勾勾的看鏡頭比較好喬角度啦 #人多的地方自拍好害羞喔🤣 A post shared by 心如rubylin (@loveruby_official) on Aug 1, 2020 at 5:29am PDT This Taiwanese actress’s agelessness has taken on legendary status. She barely seems to have aged a day since she rose to stardom in 1998 with her breakout role as Xia Ziwei in the drama series My Fair Princess. If anything, Ruby seems younger now at 41. In 2017, the actress recently walked down the aisle with her friend of ten years, actor Wallace Huo. Shortly after tying the knot, the lovebirds welcomed the arrival of a baby girl.

15. Shu Qi, 44 View this post on Instagram 起🌹Have a great day ❤️ A post shared by SQ (@sqwhat) on Dec 15, 2019 at 1:16am PST Model, actress and restaurant owner, Shu Qi has definitely been a busy girl, but all that working hasn’t put the years on her face. Even without a smidgen of makeup on, there’s not a single crease in sight. Last year, the well-loved Chinese actress starred in the movie, The Adventurers that was written, produced and directed by her husband Stephen Fung.

18. Park So-jin, 33 View this post on Instagram 바글바글💙 A post shared by 박소진🍓 (@ssozi_sojin) on Jul 16, 2020 at 3:15am PDT The South Korean girl group Girl’s Day member, So-jin, who is best known for her playfully youthful style and cheery image might be turning 33 this year but she could easily pass off as an undergraduate. In 2017, the bubbly singer announced that she was dating singer-songwriter, Eddy Kim.

This article was first published in Her World Online.