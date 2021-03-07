19-year-old Amelia Hamlin says parents were 'sceptical' about her romance with Scott Disick, 37

Amelia Hamlin's parents were initially "sceptical" about her romance with Scott Disick.

The 19-year-old actress recently confirmed she's dating the 37-year-old TV star and although her parents - Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin - were concerned by their relationship at first, they've now come around to the idea.

A source explained to Us Weekly: "Her parents were sceptical at first. But seeing their daughter happy makes them feel better about their relationship."

The celebrity duo made their romance Instagram official in February.

And their burgeoning relationship has also received the backing of Kourtney Kardashian - the mother of Scott's children - and her family.

An insider said: "The Kardashian-Jenner family is super supportive of Scott and Amelia's relationship.

"They really like the two of them together and think Amelia is a great influence on Scott. Scott and Amelia are in a really good place. They have a lot of love and respect for each other and it shows."

Last month, a source claimed that Amelia and Scott are "still not super serious".

Despite going public with their romance, they're trying to keep things casual for the time being.

An insider explained: "Scott and Amelia are having a blast together. They've been going out with friends, spending time together and overall just having a really good time.

"They're still not super serious and are just taking things day by day and keeping things light and fun."

Amelia is determined that their romance remains casual as she doesn't need "a crazy commitment".

Similarly, Scott - who has Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, with Kourtney - is trying to keep things "low key" between them.

The source said: "Amelia is young and doesn't want or need a crazy commitment and Scott likes that things are low key and easy with her."