1980s pop star Dave Wang makes showbiz comeback with remake of classic hit

On the 35th anniversary of his singing career, Dave Wang Chieh released a new version of his classic hit song One Game, One Dream.

After it was aired on radio station Hit FM on Dec 14, the Taiwanese-Hong Kong singer's husky voice stirred up fond nostalgia among fans, who are urging him to hold a concert in Taiwan.

The new song — titled One Game, One Dream (The End) — has been released digitally today (Dec 19) and can be found here on Spotify.

Released exactly 35 years ago, the original tune meant a lot to Dave as many people knew him only after it was released, he shared in the preamble of the new song.

The 60-year-old added: "The song's overall style remains the same, I only rewrote the music and the lyrics. I hope that people can switch between songs smoothly and not feel they are too different.

"My goal is to show gratitude and respect towards the people who wrote and arranged the music for me, and to show appreciation for the fans who have supported and loved me all these years."

In 1987, Dave shot to stardom with the catchy and memorable One Game, One Dream. Other hit songs, such as Do I Really Have Nothing, Forget You Forget Me, and Lone Star, followed.

His total number of released albums, inclusive of compilations, added up to a whopping 80. He was also labelled one of the Four Taiwan Heavenly Kings with Chyi Chin, Angus Tung and Emil Chau.

His popularity lasted until the 2000s. In 2010, he revealed that he was poisoned and that badly damaged his vocal cords and caused him to lose his hair. He moved to Canada and has maintained a low profile in the last two to three years.

The last time he posted on social media was April 2020, and he wrote, "I am old…but I still maintain my original passion! My thoughts and heart are filled with love and good things….In these tough times, everybody should take care….I will always love all of you…"

Some fans are worried that his new song, with the words The End in parentheses, means that he is exiting showbiz for good.

To that, Warner Music assured: "We are releasing a single first, there will be more to come."

