200 seats for Aloysius Pang memorial on Jan 5 snapped up by fans

All 200 seats for an event to pay tribute to Singapore actor Aloysius Pang have apparently been snapped up.

An online registration — set up by NoonTalk Media which is run by his manager Dasmond Koh — is no longer accepting reservations.

Pang, 28, died in January after sustaining serious injuries during an SAF training exercise in New Zealand.

Pang, who was on reservist duty, was crushed between the gun barrel and cabin while carrying out maintenance work in a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer.

Two soldiers were given fines recently by a military court for their roles in Pang's death.

On Thursday (Dec 26), Mr Koh announced on NoonTalk Media's Instagram page that a small memorial will be held in its office on Jan 5.

Noting that it has almost been a year since the tragic incident, the statement said: "As January approaches, we are preparing a simple memorial so that friends who miss Pang can come together."

Noting that the get-together will not feature any special highlights or performances, the statement added: "Friends and the media are welcomed to come to NoonTalk Media's office at 3pm on Jan 5, but there are only 200 seats.