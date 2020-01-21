21 Studio Ghibli movies are coming to Netflix starting from February

Netflix has announced that beginning on February 1, 21 classic films from Studio Ghibli will be available to stream globally - excluding US, Canada and Japan.

The widely celebrated Japanese animation film studio has produced many classics such as My Neighbour Totoro, Spirited Away and Kiki's Delivery Service - and now you can binge them all on Netflix!

This massive catalogue of Studio Ghibli movies will also be subtitled in 28 languages, and dubbed in up to 20 languages.

You can check out Netflix's monthly release schedule below:

FEBRUARY 1, 2020:

Castle in the Sky (1986), My Neighbour Totoro (1988), Kiki's Delivery Service (1989), Only Yesterday (1991), Porco Rosso (1992), Ocean Waves (1993), Tales from Earthsea (2006)

MARCH 1, 2020:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984), Princess Mononoke (1997), My Neighbours the Yamadas (1999), Spirited Away (2001), The Cat Returns (2002), Arrietty (2010), The Tale of The Princess Kaguya (2013)

APRIL 1, 2020:

Pom Poko (1994), Whisper of the Heart (1995), Howl's Moving Castle (2004), Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008), From Up on Poppy Hill (2011), The Wind Rises (2013), When Marnie Was There (2014)

My Neighbour Totoro (1988).

PHOTO: Netflix

Studio Ghibli producer Toshio Suzuki talked about their collaboration with Netflix:

"In this day and age, there are various great ways a film can reach audiences. We've listened to our fans and have made the definitive decision to stream our film catalogue. We hope people around the world will discover the world of Studio Ghibli through this experience."

These movies will be made available on Netflix through Studio Ghibli's distribution partner Wild Bunch International. Netflix is attempting to grow its animated library - thus, the addition of these animated classics.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.