Not a million, not even a billion dollars.

On Wednesday (Oct 22) night, Park Bom from the popular K-pop quartet 2NE1 claimed that YG Entertainment's (her former agency) founder Yang Hyun-suk owes her trillions of dollars.

Attaching a photo of what appeared to be a police report, the 41-year-old wrote in the caption of an Instagram post: "Park Bom hates YG. Dear beloved citizens who use the internet, please look thoroughly into what YG did to Park Bom. Thank you."

In the alleged report, she stated that Hyun-suk failed to duly pay the profits generated from her activities including music releases, concerts, broadcasts, advertisements, events, lyric-writing, and composing. She also claimed unpaid settlements of "1002003004006007001000034 '64272e trillion won."

She removed the post later but uploaded it again before removing it a second time.

However, her current agency D Nation denied her claims against YG Entertainment and its founder in a statement published today.

It reads: "The settlements related to Park Bom's 2NE1 activities have already been completed, and there is no record that the complaint uploaded to social media was ever filed.

"Park Bom has halted all activities and is focusing on treatment and recovery. We will do our utmost to help the artist regain her health."

Bom has not been participating in 2NE1's activities since her hiatus, which was announced in August this year due to health reasons.

