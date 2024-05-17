2NE1's CL to perform at Waterbomb Singapore 2024

"OMG, are we gonna get 2NE1 OT4 too?"

This netizen definitely said what many of us are thinking (and hoping) when Waterbomb Singapore 2024 announced today (May 17) that South Korean singer-rapper CL would be performing here for the water-themed music festival.

This music extravaganza will be held at Siloso Beach at Sentosa on Aug 24 and 25.

CL is part of the iconic disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, which also included Sandara Park (known as Dara in the group), Minzy and Park Bom.

Sandara was earlier announced to be coming for the event. (OT4 means "one true four", referring to the original members of the group.)

Fans, however, would need to buy tickets to both days of the festival if they want to catch the two members; Sandara will be performing on day one while CL's set will be on day two.

The first day will also include performers Kwon Eun-bi, Viviz, Kid Milli, Alyph and Lullaboy, while the following day will see Bibi, Team Bebe, Sorn, Got7's BamBam and Haven.

Standard tickets are available on KKday, with tickets priced at $198 for a one-day pass and $338 for a two-day pass.

