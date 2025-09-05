2NE1's Dara visits multiple tourist attractions while in Singapore

2NE1's Dara was in Singapore recently and this time, she went all out on her tourist adventures.

The 40-year-old K-pop star, also known as Sandara Park, took to social media today (Sept 5) to share photos of her time in Singapore in two posts.

She wrote: "After work, here comes The Tourist Dara! In Singapore". Another post was captioned: "Tourist Dara in Singapore".

Her itinerary included Singapore's most popular attractions, such as the Singapore Flyer, Rainforest Wild Asia, ArtScience Museum, Universal Studios Singapore and a bumboat ride.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DOLmHQECVz8/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

She also shared snaps of local delicacies such as chilli crab and cereal prawn.

Dara recently took the stage at Waterbomb Singapore 2025 on Aug 31, alongside fellow members CL and Minzy, performing hit songs like Fire and I Am The Best.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DONTgghCXYk/?hl=en&img_index=1[/embed]

Aside from Dara, other Waterbomb performers such as Anson Lo from Hong Kong boy group Mirror also posted about his visit to the Singapore Oceanarium while Exid's Hye-rin and Shinee's Minho shared photos of themselves enjoying local food.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/DN-obWykiBN/?img_index=10&igsh=MWN4NzhxM2UyeXkzMg%3D%3D[/embed]

