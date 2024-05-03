2NE1's Sandara Park to hold open press conference in Singapore, here's how you can meet her

Popular South Korean singer Sandara Park, who went by Dara in the disbanded K-pop girl group 2NE1, will be making a public appearance this coming Monday (May 6) for the Waterbomb Singapore 2024 open press conference.

It will be held at the Suntec North Atrium (Tower 1 & 2) at 1pm.

One of the largest summer festivals in South Korea, Waterbomb typically hosts performances by K-pop, K-hip hop and EDM acts with epic water gun battles in between.

Even though the lineup for Singapore will only be revealed at Monday's event, it was confirmed that more than 10 acts will be in attendance.

The festival itself will be held here on Aug 24 and 25. While all the early-bird tickets are sold out, you can still try for the standard ticket sales. The details for that have yet to be announced.

[[nid:682567]]

syarifahsn@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.