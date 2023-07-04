2R's Race Wong gives tour of $17 million landed home in Singapore

Sometimes celebs fade from the limelight but still have fans wondering years on, "Where are they now?"

Malaysia-born Singaporean sisters Rosanne and Race Wong were active from 2001 to 2007 as Cantopop duo, 2R. Though they retired from showbiz in 2011, the sisters appeared together for a segment on TVB's Star Talk back in May.

Race has now returned on the show to give us an update on her life, in a video uploaded on the TVB Entertainment News Station on June 28.

During the interview by Hong Kong host Jeoffrey Wong, Race gave a tour of her three-storey landed house in Singapore, which is reportedly worth over HK$100 million (S$17.3 million).

The garden and pool area alone are reportedly 3,000 sq ft in size.

The house tour began in the basement, which Race, 40, called her husband's "man cave".

It features a home theatre setup with lush leather seats (complete with adorable stuffed toys) and a projection screen.

As her husband also invites friends over for gatherings and "happy hour", the basement also comes equipped with a home bar and various games such as foosball and air hockey, as well as a pool table.

Next up was the gym room, also situated in the basement, where Race's husband works out every day.

"I'm very lazy and seldom use the gym," she confessed.

Race married local businessman David Loh back in 2016 and founded property platform Ohmyhome the same year with youngest sister Rhonda.

Race and David share two children — six-year-old Cara, and Dayton, two.

Race then brought Jeoffrey, 38, up in a lift to the first floor, to give a tour of the dining space, decorated with light wood walls and floor-to-ceiling cupboards.

On one side is the informal dining table in white, which seats eight. Race mentioned that the family usually has breakfast there.

The other end features a large dark wood formal dining table that seats 14, which the family uses for dinners and when hosting guests.

The walls are covered in a variety of artwork, from a crumpled Chanel tote bag to a print of Damien Hirst's diamond-encrusted skull sculpture, For the Love of God.

Lastly, Race shows us the centrepiece of her living room — the grand piano which was a birthday present to her from David.

"I like to play the piano, and it was my dream since I was young to own a grand piano," she said, elaborating that their daughter is also currently learning the instrument.

During gatherings, Race mentioned that sometimes the family will also hire a professional pianist to entertain guests.

Though Race has now settled in her luxurious family home, her younger years were spent constantly on the move.

"Until I was five, I lived in Malaysia before moving to Singapore," she said. "After that, we would relocate almost once every two years."

She reckoned that she had moved nearly 30 times in her life.

The other half of 2R, Rosanne, currently lives in Hong Kong with her dentist husband, Derek Baram, and their two sons, Dylan, 12, and Daniel, 9.

