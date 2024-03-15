Meet the 3 new Thai actors signed by Dasmond Koh's agency

She recently starred in the Mediacorp drama I Do, Do I?, and fans of Thai actress Emma Panitsara Yang may see her again soon on local screens.

The 20-year-old has been signed by radio DJ-turned-entrepreneur Dasmond Koh's agency NoonTalk Media, alongside two other Thai actors: Jo Kavinpat Thanahiransilp and Tod Panapong Khaisang.

Emma is of Taiwanese-Thai descent and made her debut as an idol in 2019. Her acting breakthrough came in 2023, when she played the female lead in Find Yourself, a Thai adaptation of the 2020 Chinese drama of the same name.

Jo, 29, is a model-actor who made his showbiz debut in 2016 Thai drama War of High School, and is known for his roles in BL dramas Make It Right 2, My Roommate and Be Mine SuperStar.

He also made a guest appearance in the ever-popular KinnPorsche.

Last but not least, 33-year-old Tod Panapong Khaisang gained popularity as a model after appearing on Thai beauty competition Asni Man & Woman 2013.

His debut acting role was in the Thai BL movie Summer to Winter (2014), and he's also been in BL dramas Venus in the Sky (2023) and Kiseki Chapter 1, which aired in February.

NoonTalk Media has also entered into a partnership with Taiwanese company GZ New Visual Entertainment LLC to groom and promote talented Generation Z artistes from Taiwan and Singapore.

